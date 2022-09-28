Read full article on original website
FOUNDERS DAY: Joann Garraux reflects on blessings in Brown County
Editor’s note: Each year, the Brown County Democrat celebrates some aspect of Brown County history in our Founders Day section. This year we’re writing about residents who are about 80 or older, who have incredible stories to share and who define “Brown County character” in some way or another. If you have a suggestion for a person to feature in the next Founders Day issue, send it to [email protected] or call us at 812-988-2221.
ELECTION GUIDE: Nashville Town Council
1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Nancy Crocker (I): My original intent when I ran for office was to be a representative for the business community. After four years of continuously learning and listening to the public, my motivation has changed. Creating policy that betters the lives of all the residents and the future of the community is now my motivation for continuing in this office. 1. Continue the process we have started to refine, create and implement plans for the town. A good plan will enable us to better meet the needs of this unique town now and in the future. 2. I want to be able to assure the community we have the best stable, sustainable infrastructure possible. 3. Secondary goals would be to promote more art and art related businesses and a more “green” town.
FOUNDERS DAY: Brown County native Lloyd Sisson has deep roots in area
ELECTION GUIDE: County coroner
1. Why are you seeking this elected office? What sets you apart from other candidates?. Kathy Smith (I): Public service is near and dear to my heart. I have 32 years assisting others in their time of need, being a Licensed Paramedic with an Associate Degree in Paramedic Science from Ivy Tech, and am currently a firefighter. I have an Associate Degree from Vincennes University in Mortuary Science. As the current Brown County Clerk of the Circuit Court, it has been a passion of mine to make the election process and our office more efficient and transparent for our citizens. I will continue to serve my community with dignity, integrity, compassion. I have aided previous coroners when emergency calls required their presence on a scene. I have gained a lot of knowledge working side by side with Earl Piper.
GUEST OPINION: WWII Brown County soldier explosion’s only fatality
Of all the Brown County Boys that served in World War II, it could be said none spent more time on the front lines than Robert K. Fox. The “front line” in Robert’s case was not one that probably would have first come to mind such as Italy, or France, or perhaps any number of the better-known island battle fields of the Pacific. No, Robert’s front line was Los Angeles, Calif.
Roxana Maria Genis
Roxana Maria Genis, age 63, of Nineveh, passed away at her residence on Sept. 25, 2022. Roxana was born in Kolkata, India on May 23, 1959, to Orlando Francis Xavier and Frances Maria (Sequeira) deSouza. She attended high school at New Hall School in Essex, England and earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. She started her professional career as a project engineer for General Electric in Louisville, KY where she met and married Vince in 1983. Their careers took them to New Britain, CT; Indianapolis, IN; and Solon, OH. In 1994, she fulfilled her lifelong passion for art becoming a self-taught potter and establishing CastleRox Pottery Studio, a career which she sustained through moves to Scituate, MA; Kohler, WI; Sharon, PA; and Nineveh, IN. Roxana displayed and sold her pottery at venues throughout the country, including B3 Gallery and Christkindle Market in Nashville. While unable to keep pace with the demands of pottery during her 18-month battle with lymphoma, Roxana authored and published the children’s book Harry Finds… Roxana took great joy in traveling new places and spending time with friends and family at her home on Cordry Lake, living on “lake time”, swimming, and moonlight kayaking.
LETTERS: Get ready for Election Day; Thanks for Taste of Art success
Are You Ready to Vote? How will you Vote? Early in person? By Mail? In person Election Day Tuesday Nov. 8?. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. It’s a good idea to check your voter registration status. You can easily check your voter status on www.indianavoters.com.
FOUNDERS DAY: Life took Loves across country and state, always found a way back to Brown County
JACKSON TWP. — No matter where their travels and careers took them, Norman and Judy Love would find their way back to Brown County. Judy was born May 1, 1938, in Valparaiso to Howard and Helen Dinsmore. Howard did various jobs, but settled in a career as a car salesman. Helen raised Judy and her two siblings.
ART BRIEFS: Concert in Bean Blossom this weekend; buy raffle tickets to support Art Guild; local galleries open
The Hamilton Creek Bluegrass Band will perform at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 11 State Road 45, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. as part of the Bean Blossom Music Series. There will be a reception at the concert and an opportunity to meet the artists. The concert is free, but donations are welcome.
EAGLE CORNER: Elementary students enjoy time as part of ambassador program
Fifth grade students at Helmsburg Elementary have the opportunity to participate in our Student Ambassador Program. In order to be an ambassador for the school, 4th grade students who wanted to participate had to fill out an application, interview, and have a letter of recommendation from a former teacher. The student ambassador group was chosen and could begin right away their 5th grade year.
ELECTION GUIDE: Brown County Council
1. What action, if any, will you take to strengthen Brown County finances, promote sustainability and transparency to the community?. Joel Kirby (R): As a new member of the Brown County Council, I will make every effort to familiarize myself with the issues being considered by the current Council members. In compliance with the Association of Indiana Counties Guide to Indiana Government, page 19, County Council has the ultimate decision-making power regarding fiscal affairs. I will use this authority to review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for allocation and expenditure of county funds, as needed, to sustain the work of all county departments. All County Council meetings are held publicly on the third Monday of each month, making them inherently transparent to all citizens of Brown County.
Scoreboard from Sept. 19-26
Summary: Greencastle jumped out to a 49-7 halftime lead Friday and went on to post a 63-7 win against Brown County. Noah Lewis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brady Bond in second quarter for the score for the Eagles (0-6, 0-3). Boys tennis. Sept. 17. Brown County 5, South...
ELECTION GUIDE: Brown County Prosecutor
1. Briefly describe the responsibilities of the prosecutor and what specific training or experience you have to carry out those responsibilities. Ted Adams (R): I began my legal career as a deputy prosecuting attorney in 2005 in Johnson County. I was quickly recruited into the private sector in 2006 as a criminal defense attorney and became a founding partner of a successful criminal defense firm practicing all around the State of Indiana. I assumed the office as Brown County Prosecuting Attorney in January of 2015. I have served two terms as the Brown County Prosecuting Attorney. The prosecuting attorney serves as the chief law enforcement officer in the county and makes charging determinations regarding criminal investigations with the chief goal of protecting the community. I have had extensive training as both prosecuting attorney and as a criminal defense attorney. I have equal time, professionally, in both prosecution and criminal defense work, making me truly unique amongst most elected prosecutors while providing a different perspective in approaching trial.
ELECTION GUIDE: School board Q&A
1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Carolyn Bowden (Dist. 1): I have been a board member since September 2007 and wish to continue to support our school corporation services for our students, staff and community. My goals are to keep the schools fiscally stable, to support the excellent educational opportunities for Pre Kindergarten to Adults. To use my knowledge and learning opportunities to promote Lifelong Learning and facilities/staff to meet that goal. To keep class sizes small whenever possible which does provide better learning experiences for students and opportunities for teachers and staff. To keep Arts, Music Band And Choir along with Theater going in Brown County.
Create & connect: Studio tour puts spotlight on artists
The Backroads of Brown County Studio Tour will celebrate local artists by sharing a glimpse into their creative lives. The tour is a free, self-guided event that spans the month of October, kicking off this Saturday. The annual event began in 1999. This year 17 studios and 27 artists will...
ELECTION GUIDE: Important dates and deadlines
10 a.m. to noon: Required public test of voting machines in the Green Exhibit Building at the Brown County 4-H Fairgrounds, 802 Memorial Drive. The public and poll workers are invited to try the new machines to see how they work. Tuesday, Oct. 11. 4 p.m.: Deadline to fix a...
ELECTION GUIDE: County commissioners
1. What is your vision of a sustainable future for Brown County and how would you work toward this?. Stephanie Porter Kritzer (D): The future of Brown County should emphasize the unique resources of our community. This includes leaning on the State Park and Yellowood, our local entrepreneurs and small business owners, and our education system. We will work towards this future by strengthening infrastructure and community accessibility.
OUTDOOR BRIEFS: Running retreat this weekend; Hunting season for migratory birds; Youth marksmanship program available
Transcend Health and Wellness will host Transcend Running Retreat from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 in Nashville. The weekend aims to connect women who love running. The schedule will include group trail runs, workshops and meditations. The location will be given to attendees after they register. The registration fee is...
ELECTION GUIDE: Who is on your ballot?
All voters will receive a ballot with Republican, Democrat and Independent candidates. You can vote for candidates from both parties in the general election. The following candidates will be on 2022 Brown County general election ballots:. Brown County Prosecutor. (D) No candidate. (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No...
ELECTION GUIDE: Candidate forums kick off tonight, continuing next two weeks
The League of Women Voters of Brown and Monroe counties will sponsor several nights of virtual candidate forums starting tonight, Sept. 27. The Nashville Town Council the forum is Tuesday, Sept. 27. All candidates for the open seats are invited to participate. Office candidates in Congressional Dist. 9 are invited...
