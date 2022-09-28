Roxana Maria Genis, age 63, of Nineveh, passed away at her residence on Sept. 25, 2022. Roxana was born in Kolkata, India on May 23, 1959, to Orlando Francis Xavier and Frances Maria (Sequeira) deSouza. She attended high school at New Hall School in Essex, England and earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. She started her professional career as a project engineer for General Electric in Louisville, KY where she met and married Vince in 1983. Their careers took them to New Britain, CT; Indianapolis, IN; and Solon, OH. In 1994, she fulfilled her lifelong passion for art becoming a self-taught potter and establishing CastleRox Pottery Studio, a career which she sustained through moves to Scituate, MA; Kohler, WI; Sharon, PA; and Nineveh, IN. Roxana displayed and sold her pottery at venues throughout the country, including B3 Gallery and Christkindle Market in Nashville. While unable to keep pace with the demands of pottery during her 18-month battle with lymphoma, Roxana authored and published the children’s book Harry Finds… Roxana took great joy in traveling new places and spending time with friends and family at her home on Cordry Lake, living on “lake time”, swimming, and moonlight kayaking.

