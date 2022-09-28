Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of Aasgard Pass indicating there was a medical emergency.

Through various messages, deputies learned that a group had been performing CPR on a person, later identified by the Chelan County Coroner’s Office as Swaminathan Sundaram, since 9:40 a.m. After confirmation, U.S. Forest Service trail rangers arrived at the scene and assisted the group with lifesaving measures.

However, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office requested a helicopter with hoisting capabilities and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office assisted by sending a crew to the scene to help.

After rescuers picked up the man needing medical care, they performed lifesaving measures but the man died en route to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery landing pad, officials said.

The coroner’s office determined Sundaram had died of natural causes.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said: “Aasgard Pass is a challenging and heavily traveled trail hikers use to access the Enchantments from the Stuart Lake Trailhead.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2022 Cox Media Group