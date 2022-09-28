Read full article on original website
Related
A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
WEAU-TV 13
$5M CARES act grant to be used to replace Menominee County tribal sawmill
WASHINGTON – (WSAW) -U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $5 million grant to Menominee Tribal Enterprises in Neopit to construct a new building and replace equipment at the Tribe’s sawmill. Neopit is in Menominee County. This grant...
WECT
Planning board recommends updated Malmo Loop Road proposal with 912 more housing units
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 5 hours...
