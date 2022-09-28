ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uH4ac_0iD54NYm00

Can A.D. get back to his All-NBA ways with a fresh ethos?

When Media Day kicked off Monday at your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo practice facility, UCLA Health Training Center, the big focal points surrounded the longevity of ageless L.A. superstar LeBron James, point guard Russell Westbrook's future with the team or lack thereof, new head coach Darvin Ham, and the team's best offseason acquisition, point guard Patrick Beverley.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One would hope that, sooner rather than later, Beverley will replace Westbrook as the team's starting point guard, given that he is a much, much better fit with the Lakers' starters given his predilections for defense, shooting, and crafty off-ball play.

But we digress.

The Lakers' nominal second All-Star forward, Anthony Davis, has been almost an afterthought amidst the active churn of L.A. offseason drama.

The absences of Davis and James last year were a big factor in the team's lackluster 33-49 record (as was the awkward fit of basically everyone else on that roster). James missed 26 contests, while the Brow was sidelined for a whopping 42 games last season due to knee and ankle issues, and missed the All-Star team for the first time since his 2012-13 rookie season.

When healthy, Davis put up typically excellent counting numbers. The 6'10" Kentucky product averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals a night. His defensive mobility and three-point shooting (down to 18.6% last season, a far cry from the 33% he made in the 2020 regular season and 38.3% he connected on in that year's championship run) slipped noticeably, however.

Expectations for the 29-year-old Davis, who has become notorious for missing time due to nagging injuries in recent years, are a bit all over the place. Kendrick Perkins of ESPN thinks Davis could be an MVP candidate this season. At this point, Lakers fans would settle for A.D. being healthy for 55+ games and the postseason.

Part of the health equation could come down to position. It's no secret that Davis loathes playing center. Last year, thanks to the relative ineffectiveness of washed vets Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan (Howard was merely semi-washed, to be fair), and the Lakers' interest in cultivating a smaller, faster lineup, Davis played the vast majority of his minutes at the five. According to Cleaning The Glass , the eight-time All-Star served as a center across a whopping 76% of his 1,403 minutes, excluding garbage time during blowouts.

L.A. certainly hopes to have addressed that by signing two young, athletic centers to soak up minutes at the five. Former-Laker-turned-current-Laker Thomas Bryant is somehow still just 25. It appears that Golden State Warriors expat Damian Jones, 27, is expected to start at center. If these two can pull their weight, perhaps Davis can play center in occasional spot minutes this year.

Davis disclosed his interesting approach to the 2022-23 season during a Media Day chat with ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder," Davis declared. "We're the underdogs." The Lakers certainly look to be closer to the play-in tournament than the title, at least as the roster stands right now.

In terms of Davis's goals for himself this year, he informed McMenamin that he intends to be "more aggressive." "I started getting in my own head a lot last year. I don't think a lot of people know that ... Just knowing how much better I could have been."

We may not have known that Davis was internalizing some of his on-court struggles, but we certainly knew he could have been a whole lot better last year. Here's hoping his preseason mentality translates to regular and postseason success.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSN News

Kansas basketball player signs $18M deal

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A former Kansas State basketball player, Dean Wade, has signed a three year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN. The 6 foot, 10 inch forward played for St. John High School and later became a Wildcat. According to Kansas State, Wade was part of the senior class that […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Darvin Ham
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas Bryant
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Shaquille O'Neal Won't Speak On Ime Udoka Situation Because 'I Was A Serial Cheater'

He's not interested in being the pot calling the kettle black: "I am going to step down from this conversation." Last week, news broke that Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics and Nia Long’s longtime fiancé, had an improper relationship with a coworker. As a result, he was suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-2023 season.
NBA
The Spun

Baylor Coach Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen was asked about Brittney Griner during Monday's press conference. Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was a superstar at Baylor. She finished her college career as an NCAA champion and AP Player of the Year. As you'd expect, Collen has...
BASKETBALL
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy