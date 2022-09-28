Read full article on original website
Maya Hawke Would Love Her ‘Stranger Things’ Character, Robin, to Die in Season 5
Many 'Stranger Things' fans wonder which characters will be killed off in the final season. But Maya Hawke has her own opinions on who will make it out alive.
Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode
Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man...
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Adorable Kiss on the Cheek With Boyfriend
Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are the cutest couple!. The 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off an adorable snap of the pair during a dinner date on Saturday evening. Brown posted a boomerang picture that shows her placing her hand on Bongiovi's face as she...
PopSugar
Everyone — and We Mean Everyone — Breaks Character in the New "Stranger Things" Bloopers
Grab a slice of Surfer Boy pizza, pull up a seat, and prepare to laugh for four minutes straight, because a new "Stranger Things" blooper reel has arrived. Released during Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Sept. 24, the video highlights behind-the-scenes outtakes from the show's fourth season, and seeing the entire cast break character on set is enough to tide us over until its fifth and final installment.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
Caleb McLaughlin Speaks Out About Racism in ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom: It ‘Took a Toll on Me’
Caleb McLaughlin faced some covert (and overt) racism as he rose to stardom while portraying Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. The star made an appearance at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention over the weekend and talked about some of the experiences he’s had as a Black actor on the beloved Netflix show. “It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said in a video captured by an attendee. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in...
Tyler Perry Pushes Back Against Claims His Madea Films Are Emasculating, Says He’s “Honoring” People
Tyler Perry is defending some of his most popular films against accusations that they feed into harmful stereotypes. Perry, who appeared on Chris Wallace‘s new CNN and HBO Max series, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, stood by his hit film franchise, which includes 12 movies in total. During...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Declares He’ll Never Perform At Rolling Loud Again
New York, NY – 21 Savage was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud New York on Sunday night (September 25) right before headliner Future, but he mysteriously canceled last minute. While the Atlanta-based rapper has yet to explain what exactly led to the last minute disappearing act, he did...
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
