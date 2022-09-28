The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.

