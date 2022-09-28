Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ Cast: What the Stars of the CBS Sitcom Look Like in Real Life
A haunting hoot! Ghosts is not the typical sitcom, but the transformations of the actors on the show are just part of the fun. The CBS series, which premiered in October 2021, follows married couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) after they inherit a country estate. The pair plan to convert the historic […]
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
What Time Will ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Be on Disney+?
Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’
Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family. The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
‘Saturday Night Live’: Conan O’Brien ‘Felt Sorry’ for Mike Myers When He Tried to Talk Him out of ‘Wayne’s World’
Ex-'Saturday Night Live' star Conan O-Brien once explained why he 'felt sorry' for Mike Myers when he tried to talk him out of pitching 'Wayne's World.'
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
Oprah Winfrey drops a big hint she's planning acting return as she teases 'something perfect is coming'... four years after last film role
Oprah Winfrey has dropped a hint she's planning to return to acting. The television titan, 68, has performed in a number of movies while also juggling her career as a talk show host. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1985 drama The Color...
Betty White’s Personal Belongings Are Going Up for Auction
Big fan of Betty White? You may be in luck because you can have the chance to own a personal item that belonged to the iconic Hollywood star. From Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including awards, scripts, wardrobe, memorabilia from her TV shows and more.
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
Conan O'Brien tried to interview Martin Short but ended up getting roasted over and over
"You look like Mr. Rogers, if Mr. Rogers drank before his show."
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance
A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
