Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
98.1 KHAK

Michigan's Football Coach Said What About Iowa?

This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic. Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa

A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
ANAMOSA, IA

