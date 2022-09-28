Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?
This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
KCRG.com
Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
KCRG.com
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jonesy’s Restaurant has been drawing people to Center Point for 30 years with good service, good food, and some of the biggest tenderloins around. Owner Deborah Klouda started working there just a few years after it opened. And three years ago, she and her...
KCRG.com
Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic. Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
KCRG.com
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa
A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
