KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping statics put up by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game. That is, until you see it bottled up like last Sunday in Indianapolis. The Chiefs only gained 58 yards on the ground and that inability to move the first-down markers had an effect on everything else. It’s a trend in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are 42-6 over the past four-plus seasons when they eclipse 100 yards rushing and 18-13 when they do not.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO