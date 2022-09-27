Read full article on original website
NECN
New Barney the Dinosaur Docuseries Reveals the Shocking Dark Side of the '90s Kids' Show
One of the world's most beloved children's characters turned into a target for hate. Such is the dark story of everyone's favorite talking dinosaur, Barney. And that story will be explored in Peacock's two-part docuseries "I Love You, You Hate Me," which premieres Oct. 12. The series will follow "the...
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Violence In Heartbreaking New Instagram Post
Jana Kramer is getting personal in a new post detailing her experience with domestic violence. The country singer, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 1, to start off Domestic Violence Awareness month by sharing her own history of abuse. In the photo, a much younger Kramer smiled for the...
