Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Saginaw to spend millions in ARPA funding for housing and blight elimination

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Resident is Saginaw could soon see their wishes answered when it comes to affordable housing and blight eliminations. City Council members this week approved using $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a revolving loan fund to address blighted homes and commercial buildings. “The...
SAGINAW, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw

Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
GRAND BLANC, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint partners with group to provide Spanish translation services

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is partnering with a group to provide Spanish translation services to residents. The city is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology and Community Center. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development

Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint City Council approves water credits for residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible. Credits will be sent...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Development Center receives $675K grant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Development Center received a $675,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The grant will be used for the Evergreen Community Development initiative to update playground equipment, install new basketball courts, renovate the building’s western wing, and install new boilers. “The Flint Development...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

West Nile Virus confirmed in Saginaw Co. domestic bird

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a domestic animal has been confirmed in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The animal is a 2-month-old sun parakeet. MDARD said the detection of the West Nile...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

