Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Saginaw to spend millions in ARPA funding for housing and blight elimination
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Resident is Saginaw could soon see their wishes answered when it comes to affordable housing and blight eliminations. City Council members this week approved using $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a revolving loan fund to address blighted homes and commercial buildings. “The...
Crain's Detroit Business
State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw
Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
RELATED PEOPLE
Potter Street Station in Saginaw receives historic district status
SAGINAW, MI — A 19th century-built, defunct train station now can earn benefits available to historic properties protected under state law. The Potter Street Station, which narrowly avoided demolition on multiple occasions in recent decades, now carries a status belonging to properties covered by the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970.
WNEM
Flint partners with group to provide Spanish translation services
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is partnering with a group to provide Spanish translation services to residents. The city is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology and Community Center. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication...
Genesee commissioners say $16 hourly intern pay a ‘slap in the face’ to other workers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Board of Commissioners has rejected a plan to establish a universal pay rate of $16 an hour for interns working for county government departments, saying it would have resulted in some students earning more than seasonal and other employees. “This is a definite slap in...
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development
Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
abc12.com
Flint City Council approves water credits for residents
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible. Credits will be sent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Flint residents expected to get $300 water credit, after City Council votes on resolution
FLINT, Mich. — Eligible Flint residents are expected to receive a $300 water credit after Flint City Council approved the resolution Monday. The City Council voted 5 to 4 on the approval Monday, September 26. The water credit budget will be from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
'The struggle isn't going away' Despite court support, auto crash survivors call for lawmakers to fix auto no-fault reform
LANSING, Mich. — Crash survivors, their families, and the Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association (MHHA) rallied once again in Lansing, calling for a legislative fix to auto no fault reform. This comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in August the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not...
WNEM
Flint Development Center receives $675K grant
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Development Center received a $675,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The grant will be used for the Evergreen Community Development initiative to update playground equipment, install new basketball courts, renovate the building’s western wing, and install new boilers. “The Flint Development...
WNEM
West Nile Virus confirmed in Saginaw Co. domestic bird
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a domestic animal has been confirmed in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The animal is a 2-month-old sun parakeet. MDARD said the detection of the West Nile...
Comments / 1