BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO