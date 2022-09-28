ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dangerfield
Person
Cameron Ling
Person
Stephen Silvagni
Person
Tom Harley
Person
Joel Selwood
Person
Jimmy Bartel
Person
Craig Bradley
ESPN

Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders

Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
FIFA
BBC

Cliftonville: League leaders expelled from Women's Cup for fielding ineligible duo

Cliftonville have been expelled from the Women's Irish Cup after fielding two ineligible players in their 7-1 quarter-final win over Linfield. The Irish FA ruled that goalkeeper Nicole Adams and midfielder Hannah Doherty were not registered before the competition's 31 July deadline. Linfield have been awarded the tie although the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Premiership#V Afl
Sporting News

T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy