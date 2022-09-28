ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Independent

US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders

On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness

Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
INDIANA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Red states sue to block Biden student loan relief program

ST. LOUIS (CN) — President Joe Biden’s plan to issue student loan relief to millions of Americans is “unfair and unwise,” according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorneys general of six Republican-led states. The lawsuit, spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and filed...
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Iowa Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Biden's student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating...
EDUCATION
NBC Chicago

How Many Illinois Residents Qualify For Student Debt Relief?

A plan announced last month by President Joe Biden offers student debt relief to millions of Americans, though not everybody with student debt is eligible. According to the White House, more than 40 million Americans are eligible for student debt relief under the plan, with almost 20 million borrowers eligible to have their student debt entirely wiped out.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Bill to split spousal student loans heads to House floor

The House Rules Committee on Monday advanced a bill allowing borrowers to sever spousal student loans, potentially making hundreds of additional Americans eligible for loan forgiveness. Democrats on the committee also focused on how the bill will finally allow individuals to leave the program in cases of divorce or domestic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nypressnews.com

Cost of canceling student debt: $400 billion, agency says

The Biden administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost the U.S. about $400 billion over 30 years, according to the nonpartisan agency that conducts economic analyses of government policies. The extension of the pause on debt repayments will...
COLLEGES

