6 Republican states are suing the Biden administration over student-loan relief calling it 'economically unwise and downright unfair'
Six states claim student-loan relief will hurt tax revenue, that Biden doesn't have the authority to cancel debt, and are seeking to pause the plan.
US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders
On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness
Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
Biden's Education Department just decided 5 million student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief
Some borrowers with privately held loans have been in relief limbo. But the Education Department now says they're not eligible.
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
A conservative group is suing to block Biden's student debt forgiveness, but it faces legal hurdles
Legal experts point out the challenges a conservative organization faces in the first major lawsuit against Biden's student loan relief.
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
Six GOP-led states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON — Top lawyers representing a half-dozen Republican-led states sued the Biden administration in federal court Thursday over its student loan forgiveness plan, seeking to block its expected implementation next month. The states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — jointly filed a 36-page complaint in...
Public service workers have until October 31 to apply for student loan forgiveness under temporary waiver
Last year, the Biden administration temporarily expanded eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program -- but borrowers must apply for a waiver by October 31 in order to take advantage of the benefit.
Red states sue to block Biden student loan relief program
ST. LOUIS (CN) — President Joe Biden’s plan to issue student loan relief to millions of Americans is “unfair and unwise,” according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorneys general of six Republican-led states. The lawsuit, spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and filed...
Iowa Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country
Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
Biden's student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating...
How Many Illinois Residents Qualify For Student Debt Relief?
A plan announced last month by President Joe Biden offers student debt relief to millions of Americans, though not everybody with student debt is eligible. According to the White House, more than 40 million Americans are eligible for student debt relief under the plan, with almost 20 million borrowers eligible to have their student debt entirely wiped out.
Bill to split spousal student loans heads to House floor
The House Rules Committee on Monday advanced a bill allowing borrowers to sever spousal student loans, potentially making hundreds of additional Americans eligible for loan forgiveness. Democrats on the committee also focused on how the bill will finally allow individuals to leave the program in cases of divorce or domestic...
Cost of canceling student debt: $400 billion, agency says
The Biden administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost the U.S. about $400 billion over 30 years, according to the nonpartisan agency that conducts economic analyses of government policies. The extension of the pause on debt repayments will...
Biden Planning To Forgive Billions In Student Debt
The Biden administration announced it will forgive around $500 billion in student debt. Up to $20,000 in debt will be forgiven for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers.
