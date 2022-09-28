Read full article on original website
FEMA grants awarded to city will fund the hiring of 9 Wausau firefighters
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is one of three Wisconsin communities to receive federal funding to hire additional firefighters. Tuesday, the Wausau Common Council approved accepting a $3.1 million grant that will fully fund hiring nine additional firefighters for three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER Grant, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has approved the first phase of the $44 million mall development called ‘Foundry on 3rd.’. It’ll be at Washington and 3rd Street. The goal for the 153 apartments, parking, and retail space are to retain young talent in Wausau. “We’re...
Your Words: Moving Wausau forward requires following the will of the people
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Community partners work together to solve the childcare crisis
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Childcare continues to be an ongoing issue for many across the country and in central Wisconsin. Now, six community partners are joining forces to discuss the lack of childcare accessibility. It’s part of the Marathon County Community Conversation on Childcare. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce...
Merrill secures funding for 6 new pickleball courts
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on six new pickleball courts in Merrill. The courts will be built in Ott’s Park. The park is located at 501 N Foster St. Funding for the pickleball courts is the result of a donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.
Grand Theater adopts new security screening system beginning Oct. 3
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the Grand Theater will implement a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering. The first show when this will be implemented will be the sold-out Tom Segura show on Monday night. While The Grand has used security screening...
Harvest Fest to be held Oct. 8 in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau Area Events will host its annual Harvest Fest Saturday, Oct. 8 on Wausau’s 400 Block. Families are invited to attend this free event. The event features potato sack races, a petting zoo, and kids’ activities. The events are free, but those wishing to take home a pumpkin are asked to bring a nonperishable food item.
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
Marathon County staff compensation ‘significantly’ behind market rate, says HR firm
Marathon County staff compensation is “significantly behind market” rates and should raise pay by of 8% to 12% to realign into the market, a human resources firm conducting a class compensation study said last month. The firm, McGrath Human Resources Group, told the Human Resources, Finance & Property...
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point. The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Wausau school board president questions state money proposed for education
The president of the Wausau School Board on Monday questioned billions of dollars going into education in the state after a senior school district official said the governor’s plan would “offset the fiscal cliff” they would be facing once federal pandemic relief funds go away. Speaking about...
Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022
Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
antigotimes.com
ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-3-22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Representatives Head to Florida to Help with Hurricane Relief
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As Florida utilities prepare for anticipated damage when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week, dozens of line-workers from municipally-owned utilities across Wisconsin are answering the call. Michael Vanderwyst and Andy Goettl will be representing Marshfield Utilities. Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) has asked Municipal Electric...
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
NTC to host open house on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NTC will host its Community Open House at the Wausau campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community back on campus to showcase the hands-on learning opportunities that NTC offers,” said Darren Ackley, Vice President of Learning at NTC. “Our faculty and staff will be available to help answer questions about our programs and support services.”
waupacanow.com
Bricks teeter on old building
The old building at 118 E. Main St. has yellow caution tape around the sidewalk area. The handsome yet decrepit stonework of the building is on the verge of crumbling. Bricks stick out as if ready to drop. Cracks are in the masonry. Nobody knows who owns the building. All...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
