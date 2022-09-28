ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

FEMA grants awarded to city will fund the hiring of 9 Wausau firefighters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is one of three Wisconsin communities to receive federal funding to hire additional firefighters. Tuesday, the Wausau Common Council approved accepting a $3.1 million grant that will fully fund hiring nine additional firefighters for three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER Grant, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has approved the first phase of the $44 million mall development called ‘Foundry on 3rd.’. It’ll be at Washington and 3rd Street. The goal for the 153 apartments, parking, and retail space are to retain young talent in Wausau. “We’re...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Moving Wausau forward requires following the will of the people

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WSAW

Community partners work together to solve the childcare crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Childcare continues to be an ongoing issue for many across the country and in central Wisconsin. Now, six community partners are joining forces to discuss the lack of childcare accessibility. It’s part of the Marathon County Community Conversation on Childcare. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Merrill secures funding for 6 new pickleball courts

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on six new pickleball courts in Merrill. The courts will be built in Ott’s Park. The park is located at 501 N Foster St. Funding for the pickleball courts is the result of a donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Grand Theater adopts new security screening system beginning Oct. 3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the Grand Theater will implement a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering. The first show when this will be implemented will be the sold-out Tom Segura show on Monday night. While The Grand has used security screening...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Harvest Fest to be held Oct. 8 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau Area Events will host its annual Harvest Fest Saturday, Oct. 8 on Wausau’s 400 Block. Families are invited to attend this free event. The event features potato sack races, a petting zoo, and kids’ activities. The events are free, but those wishing to take home a pumpkin are asked to bring a nonperishable food item.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Development Plan#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Mall Development#The Wausau City Council#Aspirus Wausau Hospital
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022

Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
WAUSAU, WI
antigotimes.com

ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-3-22

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Utilities Representatives Head to Florida to Help with Hurricane Relief

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As Florida utilities prepare for anticipated damage when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week, dozens of line-workers from municipally-owned utilities across Wisconsin are answering the call. Michael Vanderwyst and Andy Goettl will be representing Marshfield Utilities. Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) has asked Municipal Electric...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

NTC to host open house on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NTC will host its Community Open House at the Wausau campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community back on campus to showcase the hands-on learning opportunities that NTC offers,” said Darren Ackley, Vice President of Learning at NTC. “Our faculty and staff will be available to help answer questions about our programs and support services.”
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Bricks teeter on old building

The old building at 118 E. Main St. has yellow caution tape around the sidewalk area. The handsome yet decrepit stonework of the building is on the verge of crumbling. Bricks stick out as if ready to drop. Cracks are in the masonry. Nobody knows who owns the building. All...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy