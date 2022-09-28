ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Teen missing after leaving goodbye note to family

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xH2IB_0iD52Bte00

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Maria Isabel Vega Costilla was last seen Monday, between the hours of 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., leaving her home at 2200 Morley Street in the Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday. Police say she left a note saying goodbye to her family members before leaving her residence.

Costilla is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds.

Driver killed after car hits guard rail, pickup truck in Valley Center

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to forward any information to SDPD Western Division or contact the SDPD Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case 2401581.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 22

Cece Curry
1d ago

Honey reach out to someone. I hope that your not running off with a boyfriend. That isn’t the way to go. Let someone know your ok

Reply(2)
16
Cindy Leftwick
1d ago

A parents worst NIGHTMARE....I hope they find her safe and unharmed

Reply(1)
19
ELENA FRANCO
1d ago

Lord, I pray for this young ladies life, that you may place a shield of protection around her and not let her fall victim to the evil in this world. Maria Isabel, sweetheart, I want you to know that you are loved not only by your family but by God your creator as well. His plan for you is to prosper, never to suffer. Look in the bible and read these verses for yourself, where God speaks to you and confirms his love for you ...My plan for your future has always been filled with hope. Jeremiah 29:11 Because I love you with an everlasting love. Jeremiah 31:3My thoughts toward you are countless as the sand on the seashore. Psalm 139:17-18 And I rejoice over youwith singing. Zephaniah 3:17 I will never stop doing good to you. Jeremiah 32:40 " For you are my treasured possession. Exodus 19:5 I desire to establish you with all my heart and all my soul. Jeremiah 32:41 And I want to show you great and marvelous things. Jeremiah 33:3 If you seek me with all your heart, you will find me.Deuteronomy 4:29 Delight in me and I will give you the desires of your heart. Psalm 37:4 For it is I who gaveyou those desires. Philippians 2:13 I am able to do more for you than you could possibly imagine. Ephesians 3:20For I am your greatest encourager. 2 Thessalonians 2:16-17 I am also the Father who comforts you in all yourtroubles. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 When you are brokenhearted, I am close to you. Psalm 34:18 As a shepherd carriesa lamb, I have carried you close to my heart. Isaiah 40:11. You

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Valley Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costilla#Sdpd Western Division#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pacificsandiego.com

Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues

OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy