Florida State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida

HNN News Brief (Sept. 28, 2022) Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to the federal government. City prosecutor discusses impact of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on felony cases. Updated: 6...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Ian impacts air travel nationwide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

Civil Beat looks at the struggle to make ends meet in Hawaii, starting with a look at energy prices and how much those have gone up. Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate.
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com

James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
honolulumagazine.com

Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
WAIMALU, HI

