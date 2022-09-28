Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
KRQE News 13
Drier Conditions Expected Today, Isolated Northern Mountain Storms
High pressure continues working to draw in dry air across a majority of New Mexico as it hovers over the eastern half of the state. This is going to keep things significantly drier across a majority of the state, especially to the south and east. Temperatures will also warm a few degrees above average again this afternoon to the north.
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say they responded to the 600 block of Bataan Drive SW for reports of a shooting early Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived they found one person...
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by ART bus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by an ART bus Wednesday. The bus was going eastbound at Central and Columbia when the pedestrian stepped out in front of it. Police say the pedestrian had checked the road but did not see the bus coming. There is no crosswalk where […]
KRQE News 13
Evaporating rain could lead to strong wind gusts Tuesday afternoon
A few isolated storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon, but evaporating rain could lead to some very gusty winds. Drier weather returns the rest of the week, but we’ll be watching rain chances for the first weekend of Fiesta. Drier air will be moving in from the southeast Tuesday,...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
rrobserver.com
Rally in The Desert nets 16 tons of illegal trash
Rio Rancho – More than 16 tons of trash was removed from Rio Rancho open spaces during Mayor Gregg Hull’s Rally in the Desert. This past weekend marked the 4th annual “Rally In The Desert,” continuing the cleanup of illegal dumpsites in Rio Rancho. “The Rally...
New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
VIDEO: Belen woman rescued from floodwaters
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Ramona Gutierrez somehow came out alive after her truck, and another got stuck in an arroyo west of Belen right when the rains hit. She says the water rushed in, and before she knew it, they were trapped. After the water stopped flowing, she was able to call for help, but rescue crews […]
Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will start rebuilding Riverside Dr. next week. Crews will replace the pavement and the waterline along the road, which runs through the River’s Edge Community and intersects with NM-528 twice. The project also includes new streetlights and raised, landscaped medians. Work is expected to take six months […]
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
KRQE News 13
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
KOAT 7
Paddleboarding during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Paddleboarding is a very unique way for many to experience Balloon Fiesta. Paddleboarding allows those on the Rio Grande to see stunning views many others may not see. The owner of MST Adventures says they begin their day as early as 6:30 a.m. each day, paddling...
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD Arrests Teen Suspect in August Homicide
Santa Fe Police yesterday arrested and charged 16-year-old Judah Elijah Trujillo with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died at Ragle Park on Aug. 10 from a gunshot wound to his head. Santa Fe Police Captain Aaron Ortiz tells SFR Trujillo was identified after police conducted a wide search of GPS data near the park during the wee hours of Aug. 10 and found Cordero and the suspect “were the only ones that were in park at that time.” Investigators learned Cordero had left his job at a nearby senior care center just after 2 am; a man walking his dog in the park found Cordero’s body face down on the ground under a pavilion approximately two hours later. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed to SFR her office assisted police with executing a search warrant to obtain the GPS data police say they used to find Trujillo, but she says the case has not been fully turned over to her office. Ortiz says police have some “theories” about motive, but would not discuss specifics. Police apprehended Trujillo at an apartment in the area of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue “without incident,” SFPD says, and transported and booked him into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265.
KOAT 7
Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
