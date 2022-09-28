ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Houston, TX
Sports
WSB Radio

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Brent Strom
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Homer
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy