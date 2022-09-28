Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?
With MLB in the death throes of the season, most teams have gotten used to their September call-ups, but two players will need to be demoted before the postseason begins.
'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season
Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.
Álvarez or Altuve: Who Is the Astros 2022 MVP?
The Houston Astros have gotten phenomenal performances this season from both their veteran superstar José Altuve and their young stud Yordan Álvarez.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Catching Up with the Astros Trade Deadline Castoffs
The Houston Astros jettisoned five players in Major League deals at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. How are those six players doing now that they're away from Houston?
Astros Prospect Julks Tops Off Impressive Season with Big Afternoon
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys finished one-game below .500, but that doesn't define the season Corey Julks had.
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.
Gerrit Cole Ties Yankees' Single-Season Strikeout Record, Sets New Personal Worst For Homers Allowed
On Wednesday, Gerrit Cole tied the Yankees' single-season strikeout record, which Ron Guidry set at 248 in 1978.
How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros can clinch the top seed in the American League on Wednesday night with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Suns sprinting out of gates at camp thanks to continuity for players, coaches
PHOENIX — Much has been made about the lack of change to the Phoenix Suns’ roster from this year to last. While it’s a reason to be critical about the offseason the Suns had, it doesn’t mean we should ignore the benefits of “running it back.”
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
