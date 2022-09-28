Effective: 2022-09-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN COLLIER AND CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for southern and southwestern Florida.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO