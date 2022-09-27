Read full article on original website
uclabruins.com
UCLA Men's Basketball TV Assignments, Tip Times Announced
All 31 regular-season UCLA men's basketball games will be televised in 2022-23, as announced Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference office. The Pac-12 has finalized nearly all men's basketball tip times and television assignments for the upcoming season. UCLA will have 10 games televised by the ESPN family of networks, including...
OSU apologizing for sign at USC game
Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
uclabruins.com
UCLA Welcomes Mountain Schools to Pauley
LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women's volleyball team continues its four-match home stand to open the conference schedule with a pair of matches against Utah and Colorado. The Bruins (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) play Utah Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. PT and Colorado Sunday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Both matches will be available for viewing on the UCLA Live Stream.
uclabruins.com
No. 2 UCLA Hosts No. 4 Pacific, Travels to No. 12 Pepperdine
LOS ANGELES – No. 2 UCLA (13-1) returns home for just the second time this season when it hosts No. 4 Pacific (13-2) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. Then the Bruins will conclude the week's contests at No. 12 Pepperdine (6-8) on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. UCLA will provide live stats but no stream while Pepperdine will provide a live stream as well as live stats.
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
uclabruins.com
UCLA Finishes 10th at Folds of Honor
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Freshman Kyle An recorded the first top-20 finish of his career as he tied for 19th (+4, 220) to lead the UCLA men's golf team at the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday. As a team, the Bruins shot a 299 and 291 in the...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
orangecountytribune.com
And here comes league play
This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player
Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
californianewswire.com
Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
chinohills.org
Waste Management Has Completed New Cart Delivery - Find Out More If You Still Have Old Carts
Waste Management has delivered all new residential carts throughout Chino Hills. If you still have old Republic Services carts that were not picked up during the transition, please place them at the curb on your next regular waste collection day so they can be removed. For questions, please contact Waste Management Customer Care at (800) 423-9986.
