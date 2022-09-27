ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
uclabruins.com

UCLA Men's Basketball TV Assignments, Tip Times Announced

All 31 regular-season UCLA men's basketball games will be televised in 2022-23, as announced Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference office. The Pac-12 has finalized nearly all men's basketball tip times and television assignments for the upcoming season. UCLA will have 10 games televised by the ESPN family of networks, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOIN 6 News

OSU apologizing for sign at USC game

Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
uclabruins.com

UCLA Welcomes Mountain Schools to Pauley

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women's volleyball team continues its four-match home stand to open the conference schedule with a pair of matches against Utah and Colorado. The Bruins (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) play Utah Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. PT and Colorado Sunday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Both matches will be available for viewing on the UCLA Live Stream.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 2 UCLA Hosts No. 4 Pacific, Travels to No. 12 Pepperdine

LOS ANGELES – No. 2 UCLA (13-1) returns home for just the second time this season when it hosts No. 4 Pacific (13-2) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. Then the Bruins will conclude the week's contests at No. 12 Pepperdine (6-8) on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. UCLA will provide live stats but no stream while Pepperdine will provide a live stream as well as live stats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
California Sports
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
uclabruins.com

UCLA Finishes 10th at Folds of Honor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Freshman Kyle An recorded the first top-20 finish of his career as he tied for 19th (+4, 220) to lead the UCLA men's golf team at the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday. As a team, the Bruins shot a 299 and 291 in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#United Soccer Coaches#Oregon State#Pac 12 Networks Tv Talent#The Pac 12 Networks#Uw#Osu
orangecountytribune.com

And here comes league play

This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player

Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
californianewswire.com

Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
Canyon News

Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest

CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy