ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Kerrang

Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far

It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid

From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
MUSIC
Loudwire

How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream

Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hatchet#Oceans
Guitar World Magazine

Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”

The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Prince

30 Years Ago: Prince Re-Introduces Himself on ‘My Name is Prince’

Why on Earth, one might ask, would an artist as widely regarded as Prince feel it necessary to devote a precious lyric sheet to introducing himself? The world he'd address, after all, had spent the better part of the '80s showering the performer with Grammys, chart-searing hit singles, blockbuster world tours—and even an Oscar.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Find a Hollow Center in ‘Sweetness Follows’

"Sweetness Follows" is the centerpiece of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People, filling that role both logistically (it's the sixth track of 12) and thematically. Rock writers, reacting to the album's release in 1992, and in the decades after, have noted how the song might best represent the whole: gloomy with some rough edges, and mournful lyrics that appear to be about death or, more significantly, loss.
MUSIC
NME

B.I to return in November with new EP ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’

Soloist and former iKON member B.I has announced the release of his new EP ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’ in November. On September 26 at midnight KST, the musician’s agency 131 Label tweeted a teaser poster for the upcoming release. The new poster features the album art of his hit May single ‘BTBT’ with Soulja Boy and DeVita, along with an image of a rose enclosed in a display case.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy