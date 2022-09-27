Read full article on original website
We're sorry to inform you that someone has replaced the drums in classic Metallica songs with the St. Anger snare
The tinny snare drum sound present on Metallica's divisive St. Anger album has made its way into their most popular songs
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Stereogum
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66
Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
Kerrang
Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far
It’s been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they’ve had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it’s somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
Guitar World Magazine
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
The Tallest Man on Earth Shares New Hank Williams Cover, Announces New Covers Album ‘Too Late for Edelweiss’
Swedish standout songwriter and performer, The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced an upcoming covers album, Too Late for Edelweiss, set to drop on September 23 on ANTI-. It’s his first release since the 2019 LP, I Love You. Itʼs A Fever Dream. To celebrate the news, the...
How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream
Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
musictimes.com
Pharoah Sanders Cause of Death Mysterious: Renowned Jazz Saxophonist Dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, popularly known for being a Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 81. The musician's record label, Luaka Bop, confirmed the tragic news on Twitter, saying Sanders "died peacefully" while being surrounded by friends and family in Los Angeles, California. "Always and forever the...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”
The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
NME
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ to receive deluxe reissue containing dozens of unreleased tracks and demos
David Bowie‘s fourth studio album, ‘Hunky Dory’, will be released as a deluxe reissue that will include unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era. ‘Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory)’ is set to arrive on November 25 via Parlophone and will,...
30 Years Ago: Prince Re-Introduces Himself on ‘My Name is Prince’
Why on Earth, one might ask, would an artist as widely regarded as Prince feel it necessary to devote a precious lyric sheet to introducing himself? The world he'd address, after all, had spent the better part of the '80s showering the performer with Grammys, chart-searing hit singles, blockbuster world tours—and even an Oscar.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
The Grateful Dead's new box set costs a fortune, but at least the playing is stellar
Grateful Dead take Manhattan on 17-CD live collection In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
Gibson have made a trippy video for Black Sabbath's Fairies Wear Boots starring a monkey on a quest
The video celebrates the arrival of an Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special, and also features an animated version of the Black Sabbath man
R.E.M. Find a Hollow Center in ‘Sweetness Follows’
"Sweetness Follows" is the centerpiece of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People, filling that role both logistically (it's the sixth track of 12) and thematically. Rock writers, reacting to the album's release in 1992, and in the decades after, have noted how the song might best represent the whole: gloomy with some rough edges, and mournful lyrics that appear to be about death or, more significantly, loss.
NME
B.I to return in November with new EP ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’
Soloist and former iKON member B.I has announced the release of his new EP ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’ in November. On September 26 at midnight KST, the musician’s agency 131 Label tweeted a teaser poster for the upcoming release. The new poster features the album art of his hit May single ‘BTBT’ with Soulja Boy and DeVita, along with an image of a rose enclosed in a display case.
Guitar World Magazine
Marcus King on raiding Dan Auerbach’s fuzz museum, soul singer solos, and chicken pickin’ hoedowns with Brent Hinds and Matt Pike
The South Carolinian phenom's new album Young Blood is a tour-de-force of blues-rock and soul, and vintage gear to make it all “sound like a tattoo gun”. If you’re looking for the most sizzling fuzz tones in modern blues, you’ll definitely want to be keeping an eye on Marcus King.
