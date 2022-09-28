ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy