Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from the storm's second strike as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest disasters to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding
Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. In Fort Myers, video posted on social media showed the Times Square, a colorful area...
After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere
Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a few hours. It will take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all. From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, FLA. — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160...
DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state.
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLA. — On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It's even worse...
At a Florida trailer park, survivors speak of Ian's wrath
NORTH FORT MYERS, FLA. — When Ian's winds swept into this Gulf coast trailer park, they howled with such force that residents felt they would be lifted off the ground, even blown away. Now many homes in this community in North Fort Myers are crumpled and splintered. Hurricane Ian...
Baby boy was born as hurricane arrived in Florida. He won't be named Ian.
With the hurricane barreling toward their stretch of the Florida coast on Tuesday afternoon, Amanda Mahr and her husband, Matthew Mahr, got an urgent call from their doctor: They had to schedule an emergency C-section. The baby was four days past due, and the ultrasound that morning had showed fluid...
Elevator safety mandate named for Ohio boy among new NC laws
RALEIGH, N.C. — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages take effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales...
In Ian's wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts
Many people whose loved ones stayed behind in the pathway of Hurricane Ian are crowdsourcing rescue efforts as they grapple with the helplessness of waiting and not knowing. In TikTok videos and Facebook posts, families are sharing their desperate pleas and strangers are answering their calls, even as local officials urge people to use official channels for help.
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida's power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation's supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of potentially severe weather. “The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves,” Cooper told WRAL News during...
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being crafted...
