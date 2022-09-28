ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide

BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Big Sky openers and new co-host

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams. They also chat...
BOZEMAN, MT
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
Huntley Project Red Devils riding another strong ground game, and defense, to victories

BILLINGS — Rick Dees, Huntley Project’s second-year football coach, figures if a Class B team has up to a dozen seniors on its roster, things could turn out OK. When it became clear he’d have nine players returning for a senior season this year, Dees felt fairly comfortable. Then, when he saw how his Red Devils looked during the summer camp circuit, he began feeling more than comfortable.
