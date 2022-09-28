ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana women's golf places 6th at Eagle Invitational

The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 298 on Wednesday as the Grizzlies placed sixth at the Eagle Invitational, played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Montana shot a 313 on Monday and a 299 on Tuesday. It was the first time in more than five years that the Griz have had a pair of sub-300 rounds in the same tournament.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women's tennis strides in fall season

BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head women's tennis coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten

LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
LAUREL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Carroll College#Sweeps#Montana State Billings#Rocky Mountain College#Msub#Gnac
406mtsports.com

Huntley Project Red Devils riding another strong ground game, and defense, to victories

BILLINGS — Rick Dees, Huntley Project’s second-year football coach, figures if a Class B team has up to a dozen seniors on its roster, things could turn out OK. When it became clear he’d have nine players returning for a senior season this year, Dees felt fairly comfortable. Then, when he saw how his Red Devils looked during the summer camp circuit, he began feeling more than comfortable.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Big Sky openers and new co-host

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams. They also chat...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
LIVINGSTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy