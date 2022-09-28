Read full article on original website
Rocky aims to take the next step and score a win over old foe Montana Western
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College hopes to stretch its winning streak to three games when the Battlin’ Bears travel to Dillon for a Frontier Conference football showdown Saturday. The No. 20 Bears (3-1 overall, 3-1 league) will play a Western (3-2, 2-2) team that dropped from the rankings...
Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
AA State Golf: Joe McGreevey, Bella Johnson lead as Capital, Billings West eye titles
HELENA — The golf abilities of Helena Capital’s Joe McGreevey are well-known around the Green Meadow Country Club, the venue for the 2022 Class AA state golf tournaments. It’s his home course after all. But after reaching four under par through 11 thanks to an eagle, the...
Montana women's golf places 6th at Eagle Invitational
The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 298 on Wednesday as the Grizzlies placed sixth at the Eagle Invitational, played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Montana shot a 313 on Monday and a 299 on Tuesday. It was the first time in more than five years that the Griz have had a pair of sub-300 rounds in the same tournament.
Montana State women's tennis strides in fall season
BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head women's tennis coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into...
Montana women's golf team breaks 300 in second round of Eagle Invitational
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team, which opened with a 313 on Monday, shot a 299 on Tuesday as the Eagle Invitational continued at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. It was the Grizzlies’ first time breaking 300 on a course outside of Missoula in nearly 18...
Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten
LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
Sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross have Gallatin's girls cross country on the rise
BOZEMAN — Claire Rutherford wrapped up her freshman season on the Gallatin track team with a promising showing at the AA state meet. She placed sixth in the 3,200 meters in a school-record time of 11 minutes, 43.44 seconds, and was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 5:30.16, though she did run the school record (5:16.25) in that event earlier in the year.
Huntley Project Red Devils riding another strong ground game, and defense, to victories
BILLINGS — Rick Dees, Huntley Project’s second-year football coach, figures if a Class B team has up to a dozen seniors on its roster, things could turn out OK. When it became clear he’d have nine players returning for a senior season this year, Dees felt fairly comfortable. Then, when he saw how his Red Devils looked during the summer camp circuit, he began feeling more than comfortable.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Big Sky openers and new co-host
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams. They also chat...
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
'You have to focus on it," team roper Clay Tryan explains as he readies for his 20th NFR
BILLINGS — Clay Tryan doesn’t think about career milestones much. The veteran team roping header from Billings instead prefers to focus on the present and concentrates on his next opportunity in the rodeo arena. However, come Dec. 1-10 Tryan will be hard-pressed not to think about his historic...
