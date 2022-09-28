Read full article on original website
Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Help tag and track monarch butterflies during Kingsville's 'Butterfly Blitz' this weekend
It's that time of year for the monarch butterflies to make their annual fall migration down south to Mexico. In fact there's a big event this weekend happening in Kingsville to celebrate their arrival here in South Texas as they pass through. It's called the Butterfly Blitz but the star...
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
City of Corpus Christi continues its assault on mosquitoes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi continues to spray across the area, trying to combat the recent mosquito infestation that has followed the recent rains. Vector control was out spraying along routes 27, 28, and 29 in Flour Bluff on Tuesday. Wednesday, routes one, two and...
Corpus Christi ISD marching bands, drill teams to perform during 2022 Halftime Showcase
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stands over at Cabaniss Stadium will be filled with fans Tuesday night, but it won't be for a football game. Six Corpus Christi high school bands and drill teams will show off their best halftime performances during Corpus Christi ISD's 2022 Halftime Showcase. The...
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
Texas State Aquarium brings back Boo! in the Blue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!. The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds. Divers even are expected to be in...
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Del Mar College offering free dental work for community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your smile is part of your first impression and pretty important when it comes to, you know, chewing food. From now until December, Del Mar College's Dental Hygiene program is encouraging people to apply to get free dental services from their students. The Dental Hygiene...
St. Helena Catholic Church to host food giveaway Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in need of food have a new place where they can pick up non-perishable food items. St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Catholic Church recently put together their first food pantry and will host a food giveaway on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Halloween light show is already on display in Ingleside
The Cannon family in Ingleside has gone all-out for Halloween this year. They have put together an epic holiday display filled with lights and sounds.
Two-story restaurant coming to Bob Hall Pier
The new Bob Hall Pier project has moved forward one step, as Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of making the restaurant on the pier a two-story facility, as opposed to a single story.
