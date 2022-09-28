ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Texas State Aquarium brings back Boo! in the Blue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!. The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds. Divers even are expected to be in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
