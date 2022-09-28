ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WRAL News

People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Ian threatens Florida's already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida's property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave; other residents decided to try to ride out the storm. Here are some of the stories and scenes from Florida and beyond, as slow-moving...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls

Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions

ATLANTA, ILLINOIS — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world's canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil.
ILLINOIS STATE
WRAL News

California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

NC child safety leaders to advocate for safe gun storage in 2023

Child safety leaders in North Carolina said they'll try again next year to convince lawmakers to approve a statewide education campaign on safe gun storage. There were 116 children who died in 2021 from gunshot wounds, which included homicide, suicide and unintentional shootings. Firearm deaths were the leading cause of injury death in 2021 for children in North Carolina.
KIDS
WRAL News

NC voters worry of civil war, brace for possibility of political violence

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians are increasingly worried about the future of democracy, and many are preparing for the possibility of a civil war in the coming years, according to a Meredith College poll released on Monday. Sixty-one percent of Republicans and 36% of Democrats believe the use of...
RALEIGH, NC
