People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the storm...
Ian threatens Florida's already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida's property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave; other residents decided to try to ride out the storm. Here are some of the stories and scenes from Florida and beyond, as slow-moving...
20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being crafted...
States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
Fayetteville hotels begin welcoming Florida residents escaping Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Florida residents traveling up Interstate 95 to flee the wrath of Hurricane Ian have a new resource to help them find available hotel rooms and other resources in the Fayetteville area.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of potentially severe weather. “The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves,” Cooper told WRAL News during...
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
ATLANTA, ILLINOIS — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil.
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Ian approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a new director of emergency management and he's ready to lead the state through Hurricane Ian. William Ray said the state is closely watching the coast and mountains, where some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
California governor signs laws to boost housing production
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — They've become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing...
One year after Fred's deadly floods, swift water rescue teams prepare for Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian brings potential for flooding in North Carolina over the weekend, the Durham Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team is making last-minute preparations in case they get calls for help in the aftermath. Especially as our climate continues to warm up, tropical systems are able to produce more...
California governor approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes
MINNEAPOLIS — Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now locked in a tough reelection fight, he's arguing that he's been far less of a partisan warrior than his critics claim.
NC child safety leaders to advocate for safe gun storage in 2023
Child safety leaders in North Carolina said they'll try again next year to convince lawmakers to approve a statewide education campaign on safe gun storage. There were 116 children who died in 2021 from gunshot wounds, which included homicide, suicide and unintentional shootings. Firearm deaths were the leading cause of injury death in 2021 for children in North Carolina.
