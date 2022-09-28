ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay mayor vows to make Chiefs play at Bucs, rain or shine

Hurricane Ian is threatening events in the southeast part of the country, but Tampa Bay’s mayor is firm on keeping the game in town. Sporting events in the southeastern region of the United States are facing cancellation, relocation, or, at the very least, lots of inclement weather thanks to Hurricane Ian. The marquee Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of them.
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Toronto, OH
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

TikTokers Are More Afraid Of This Weatherman Than Florida Hurricane Ian & They Want Him To Go

Florida hurricane season is in full swing, and if there is one thing you need to know about Hurricane Ian is that it's expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 or 4. That area is hyper-focused on Tampa and those who live there are on TikTok telling non-Floridians what to really be afraid of...and it isn't the weather. In fact, it's the storm chaser who gives the forecast on the Weather Channel, Jim Cantore.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Ramírez
Daily Mail

Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa after NFL backed off contingency plan to move Week 4 matchup to Minneapolis amid fallout from deadly Hurricane Ian

The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by keeping Sunday night's Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Chiefs.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Central#The Rays#Guardians#Mlb#Tampa Bay
News-Herald

Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
TAMPA, FL
KSNT News

Chiefs vs Bucs likely to see stadium change

TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – Several counties in Southwest Florida have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ian. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but changes are likely coming. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers moved its practices to Miami […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher with head and neck injuries in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins said. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy