Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
Tampa Bay mayor vows to make Chiefs play at Bucs, rain or shine
Hurricane Ian is threatening events in the southeast part of the country, but Tampa Bay’s mayor is firm on keeping the game in town. Sporting events in the southeastern region of the United States are facing cancellation, relocation, or, at the very least, lots of inclement weather thanks to Hurricane Ian. The marquee Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of them.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida
As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
TikTokers Are More Afraid Of This Weatherman Than Florida Hurricane Ian & They Want Him To Go
Florida hurricane season is in full swing, and if there is one thing you need to know about Hurricane Ian is that it's expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 or 4. That area is hyper-focused on Tampa and those who live there are on TikTok telling non-Floridians what to really be afraid of...and it isn't the weather. In fact, it's the storm chaser who gives the forecast on the Weather Channel, Jim Cantore.
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
TECO may shut down power to southern tip of downtown Tampa due to Hurricane Ian
Tampa Electric said it may shut down power to the southern tip of the downtown Tampa area early Wednesday to help reduce restoration time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa after NFL backed off contingency plan to move Week 4 matchup to Minneapolis amid fallout from deadly Hurricane Ian
The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by keeping Sunday night's Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Chiefs.
Tampa General shields for Ian with ‘aqua fence,’ water-tight doors
DAVIS ISLANDS — While some of the region’s hospitals located in evacuation zones have already closed ahead of Hurricane Ian, that’s not an option for Tampa General Hospital. The hospital is the region’s only Level 1 trauma center, a designation that means it provides a specialized and...
MaxPreps
High school football: Florida, Georgia schools cancel, postpone games as residents brace for Hurricane Ian's impact
One contest, No. 20 Lakeland hosting Lake Gibson was scheduled for Friday, but played Monday. Lakeland, which is about 35 miles east of Tampa, won 47-14. Ian will likely be a Category 4 hurricane "that threatens to deliver a nightmare storm-surge to the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions," according to the Associated Press.
Power outages reported in Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Ian arrives
Some Tampa Bay area communities were without power early Wednesday as Hurricane Ian began to roll through southwest Florida. As of 8:30 a.m., there were roughly 7,000 outages reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. Duke Energy reported close to 400 customers without power in St. Petersburg and about the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rays’ Port Charlotte complex damaged by Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND — Rays officials are in the process of assessing the extent of the damage to their Port Charlotte training facility in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some was obvious from the outside. Metal roofing wrapped around leaning palm trees. Letters were missing off of the welcoming Home Plate...
Tom Brady, Glazer family make donations for Hurricane Ian relief
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, their minds are clearly on the victims of Hurricane Ian, a massive storm that made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announced Thursday that he’ll be making a donation...
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
Chiefs vs Bucs likely to see stadium change
TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – Several counties in Southwest Florida have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ian. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but changes are likely coming. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers moved its practices to Miami […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher with head and neck injuries in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins said. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the...
Comments / 0