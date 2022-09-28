ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brittney Griner's Former Coach Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star's Detainment in Russia

Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor University from 2009 through 2013, chose not to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor Bears head coach who won a collegiate championship alongside Brittney Griner, shut down a reporter's question about the detained WNBA star on Monday. Mulkey was Griner's college coach from 2009 to 2013 at Baylor University, and was asked about her former player's situation during the team's media day. Daily Advertiser reporter Cory Diaz asked Mulkey to share "her thoughts on" Griner's...
BASKETBALL
TMZ.com

NBA Star Joel Embiid Becomes U.S. Citizen

Joel Embiid is officially a U.S. citizen -- the Sixers big man just revealed he was sworn in at a recent ceremony in Philadelphia!!. Embiid -- a native of Cameroon -- told the Associated Press Thursday that his wife, Sports Illustrated model Anne De Paula, and their young son factored into his decision to go through the process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
David Stern
NBA Analysis Network

Steve Nash Addresses Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

There likely isn’t a team in the NBA ready to get the 2022-23 season started more than the Brooklyn Nets. Mired in drama throughout the offseason, they are ready to get back to work on the court. Brooklyn is looking to bounce back from their first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who swept them.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy