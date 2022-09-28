Read full article on original website
NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Love and Draymond Green agree to buy pickleball team
Yes, you read the headline correctly.
Brittney Griner's Former Coach Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star's Detainment in Russia
Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor University from 2009 through 2013, chose not to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor Bears head coach who won a collegiate championship alongside Brittney Griner, shut down a reporter's question about the detained WNBA star on Monday. Mulkey was Griner's college coach from 2009 to 2013 at Baylor University, and was asked about her former player's situation during the team's media day. Daily Advertiser reporter Cory Diaz asked Mulkey to share "her thoughts on" Griner's...
TMZ.com
NBA Star Joel Embiid Becomes U.S. Citizen
Joel Embiid is officially a U.S. citizen -- the Sixers big man just revealed he was sworn in at a recent ceremony in Philadelphia!!. Embiid -- a native of Cameroon -- told the Associated Press Thursday that his wife, Sports Illustrated model Anne De Paula, and their young son factored into his decision to go through the process.
Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic
An interesting report about Draymond's future desires.
Why was Ben Simmons traded from the 76ers? Here's how much he was fined in the NBA
Ben Simmons' hostile relationship in 2021 with the coaching staff of the Philadelphia 76ers led to him being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said that his relationship with Kevin Durant is just fine after a rocky summer in which Durant requested a trade.
NBC Sports
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Steve Nash Addresses Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired
There likely isn’t a team in the NBA ready to get the 2022-23 season started more than the Brooklyn Nets. Mired in drama throughout the offseason, they are ready to get back to work on the court. Brooklyn is looking to bounce back from their first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who swept them.
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory
