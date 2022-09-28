Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Shy 9/11 victim who was the only person with no photo on NYC tribute wall of 3,000 victims is finally pictured 21 years on, thanks to museum sleuth who tracked down Michigan year book picture from 1966
A 9/11 victim who was the only person not pictured on a tribute wall to all 3,000 victims has finally been memorialized with a photograph. Albert Ogletree's photograph was tracked down in an old high school year book in Michigan and added to the wall of victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City ahead of Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attack.
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Accidental Discovery of a Time-Capsule Meant for 2957
The Time Capsule that was discovered in the Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyMIT Museum. Time capsules have been a real gift from our ancestors as with them we managed to learn so much. People in ancient times did not necessarily refer to them as time capsules, but as something that future generations would treasure. It is unknown exactly when the trend of leaving time-capsules around for future generations began, but the more we dig for them the more we find, sometimes even accidently.
Princeton’s Secret Experiment: Making a Phone Out of Cat
Thanks to this experiment the cochlear implant was invented, or better said thanks to the cat sacraficed in the name of science.Cocoparisienne/Pixabay. This may sound like quite a strange experiment, but in fact, is true and fitting the early 20th century scientific experiments. During that era, the word "ethical" was not considered in science experiments as it was all in the name of science. According to the Mudd Manuscript Library Blog, Professor Ernest Glen Wever and Researcher Charles William Bray converted a live cat into a functional telephone.
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day
The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
Americans Are Being Turned Into Human Compost to Save the Planet
A new bill in California has legalized human composting. "We can't just keep putting bodies in the ground," said one advocate to Newsweek.
Comments / 0