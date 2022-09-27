ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday night high school football scores

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
