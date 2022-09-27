Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers try to erase memory of third straight loss by winning on road against Fort Campbell
MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.
Thursday night high school football scores
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7
Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is here, and we have you full schedule. Be sure to look for our Game of The Week, as well as all our other high school football coverage. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson,...
Comments / 0