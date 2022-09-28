Read full article on original website
Sacramento Republic gets dispiriting result against Phoenix, must wait to clinch playoffs
Sacramento Republic had numerous opportunities but couldn’t score against Phoenix in a disappointing loss.
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late
Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL's three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed. Dolphins players gathered around as Tagovailoa was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted “Tua! Tua!”
Bainivalu's Farewell Tour Brings Him to One of Final UW-UCLA Games
If all goes as expected, this could be the Huskies' last regular-season visit to the Rose Bowl.
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal ahead of rivalry game
Oregon’s injury list is becoming shorter by the minute, while at the same time, Stanford’s injury report is starting to look like Santa’s naughty list by the length of it. The Ducks hope to see receiver Caleb Chapman’s talents for the first time this season. He participated fully in practice and if he can return, Oregon will throw out what is already a very dynamic receiving group, which will only improve with Chapman in the mix. The same can be said of the running backs with Byron Cardwell possibly returning after missing the last two games. But Oregon should be happy its injured...
5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic lists Ducks in top-4 after successful visit to Eugene
It appears that 5-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic liked what he saw when in Eugene a couple of weekends ago for an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward trimmed his recruiting list down to four schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video...
No. 13 Oregon carries winning streak into hosting Stanford
After a wild comeback win over previously undefeated Washington State on the road last week, No. 13 Oregon is on
