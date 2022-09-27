Read full article on original website
lite987whop.com
Literacy Council hosts spelling bee at Alhambra
The Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee was held Tuesday night at the Alhambra Theater. In the 3-5 grade division Zoey Harbold, a 5th grader from HCA, was the champion. Second place went to Arjun Patel, a third grader from UHA and third place to John Carson Vergara, a fourth grader from Indian Hills.
lite987whop.com
Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will bring 200 jobs with new operation in ‘spec building’
Hopkinsville’s ‘spec building’ is sold, as Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will invest over $16 million and create 203 full-time jobs with a new production and distribution operation in Hopkinsville. Company leaders will acquire the existing 100,000-square-foot building on 22 acres...
lite987whop.com
Jackrabbit Jog coming up Saturday morning in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s Inaugural Jackrabbit Jog is coming up Saturday morning on the rail-trail and all money raised will go to a couple of good causes. Organizer Ryan Deerbone says the 5K run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Pardue Lane trailhead and the money raised goes to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and to the Alfreda Thompson Memorial Scholarship fund.
lite987whop.com
Bentzel talks teacher retention, consolidation update
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel appeared on WHOP Thursday and says the district is focusing on recruiting and retaining teachers and he also gave an update on the high school consolidation process. Bentzel says not as many people are applying for vacant teacher positions now as they did...
lite987whop.com
Relay For Life takes over Sportsplex Friday
The Hopkinsville Sportsplex will be full of those remembering those who have passed, honoring cancer survivors and raising money to ensure there will be more in the future. Relay For Life will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and go until 11 p.m., with Relay Chair Crystal Hightower saying luminaries will still be available that night, so it’s not too late for people participate in the ceremony that evening.
lite987whop.com
William “Bill” Boyd Gibson Charles
(Age 80, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Friday September 30th at 12noon at Grace Life Church in Crofton. Burial will follow in KY Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
lite987whop.com
Two indicted in Logan County murder
The two individuals recently charged in connection with the death of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County have been indicted by a grand jury. According to a news release, 24-year-old Maleek Goodson has been indicted for murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender. The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, was indicted for complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender.
lite987whop.com
CCSO investigating fatal crash on Carter Road
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Carter Road Friday afternoon. The call of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident came out around 2 p.m. in the area of the 1100 block of Carter Road, where Major Jason Newby says the male victim was operating a motorcycle north bound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle on Ghost Bridge. He was declared deceased at the scene.
lite987whop.com
Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
lite987whop.com
Updated: Man shot early Thursday morning in Russellville
An arrest has been made in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting incident on Cornelius Street in Russellville. Russellville police have charged 33-year old Isaiah Hampton of Russellville with assault in the first-degree and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, alleging he fired multiple shots into the rear of a home in the 200 block of Cornelius, with one round striking Ronald Dilliha and sending him to an area hospital.
lite987whop.com
False alarm bomb threat closes Fort Campbell gates overnight
Traffic into and off of Fort Campbell was closed early Thursday morning when what ended up being a false alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on post. Post officials say all gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic across the installation until...
lite987whop.com
Woman reports armed robbery
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of an armed robbery from early Wednesday morning at East Second and South Liberty Street. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend damaged her phone, pointed a pistol in her face and left with her smart watch, according to the report, which says she sustained minor injuries.
