Strong winds and rain hammered Florida's coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to "hold on, buddy!"Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the "life-threatening" storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO