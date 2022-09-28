Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
CNN reporter walks around destroyed home after Hurricane Ian
CNN’s Brian Todd shows a home in Largo, Florida, that was destroyed when neighbors say a power line snapped during Hurricane Ian.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian devastates portions of SW Florida
Chopper 4 captured images of the trail of destruction that Hurricane Ian left in its wake after it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The storm brought winds of 150 mph, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane in U.S. recorded history. Chopper 4 captured images of the trail of destruction that Hurricane Ian left in its wake after it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
'Catastrophic winds': Hurricane Ian to approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday
Hurricane Ian remains a Category 3 hurricane with the same speed as earlier today, according to the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory. Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm. Ian's maximum sustained winds are 120 mph and is expected to re-strengthen today through Wednesday. ...
Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, and millions lose power as storm crawls across state
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, bringing Category 4 storm weather that knocked out power for more than 1 million people.
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
Floridians are livestreaming Hurricane Ian on TikTok
Floridians are giving TikTok users a front-row seat to Hurricane Ian. Dozens of TikTok users in Florida used TikTok’s livestream feature on Wednesday to offer a window into their lives as the hurricane approached. Some showed beaches and struggled to speak above the howling winds, while others broadcast from their homes as trees whipped outside.
Ian forecast to be major hurricane, headed for Florida
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ian is headed for Cuba, then the Gulf of Mexico. “On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday
What to expect from Hurricane Ian in 5 locations in Florida
Here's a list of key locations in Florida that will be impacted by Hurricane Ian -- and what CNN meteorologists expect to see as the storm moves through.
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Meteorologist Ginger Zee Denies Overdramatizing Hurricane Ian
The ABC News personality hit back at a Twitter troll who sneered at her "theatrics" the day before the storm was due to make landfall in Florida.
Trevor Noah Suggests Ron DeSantis Might Fly Himself to Martha’s Vineyard After Hurricane Ian Destruction (Video)
Trevor Noah sent his well wishes to those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian during Wednesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show” after the massive storm hit Florida’s west coast earlier that day, pointing out that even Governor Ron DeSantis had called Ian “the real deal.”
Australian cameraman jumps into action to help Floridians flee Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds and rising waters
An Australian news cameraman has been widely praised for dropping his live recording and running to help a family who were struggling to evacuate their flooded home.In an unexpected moment during a live broadcast for Australia’s Channel 7, a cameraman was seen dropping his camera and running into the floodwater to help a family on Wednesday.“Keep going, keep going,” his colleague and presenter Tim Lester was heard saying. “This an enormous storm... we’re just helping some people through the water here. That’s our camera operator Glen Ellis out there”.As another news anchor in the studio, David Koch, asked if...
Hurricane Ian Begins to Hit Southwest Florida as Extreme Category 4 Storm
Hurricane Ian continued to grow in size and strength overnight and is now one of the most powerful storms on record to ever hit the mainland United States. The hurricane is extremely dangerous and carries high risks of massive storm surges, heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds. Those who are under evacuation orders should leave their area immediately, if still possible.
