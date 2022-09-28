ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian devastates portions of SW Florida

Chopper 4 captured images of the trail of destruction that Hurricane Ian left in its wake after it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The storm brought winds of 150 mph, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane in U.S. recorded history. Chopper 4 captured images of the trail of destruction that Hurricane Ian left in its wake after it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
NBC News

Floridians are livestreaming Hurricane Ian on TikTok

Floridians are giving TikTok users a front-row seat to Hurricane Ian. Dozens of TikTok users in Florida used TikTok’s livestream feature on Wednesday to offer a window into their lives as the hurricane approached. Some showed beaches and struggled to speak above the howling winds, while others broadcast from their homes as trees whipped outside.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
The Independent

Australian cameraman jumps into action to help Floridians flee Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds and rising waters

An Australian news cameraman has been widely praised for dropping his live recording and running to help a family who were struggling to evacuate their flooded home.In an unexpected moment during a live broadcast for Australia’s Channel 7, a cameraman was seen dropping his camera and running into the floodwater to help a family on Wednesday.“Keep going, keep going,” his colleague and presenter Tim Lester was heard saying. “This an enormous storm... we’re just helping some people through the water here. That’s our camera operator Glen Ellis out there”.As another news anchor in the studio,  David Koch, asked if...
Gizmodo

Hurricane Ian Begins to Hit Southwest Florida as Extreme Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Ian continued to grow in size and strength overnight and is now one of the most powerful storms on record to ever hit the mainland United States. The hurricane is extremely dangerous and carries high risks of massive storm surges, heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds. Those who are under evacuation orders should leave their area immediately, if still possible.
