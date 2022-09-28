ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Has These Plans For Anthony Davis

LeBron and the Lakers are looking toward the future. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are a solid dynamic duo that can dominate the league when healthy. Of course, LeBron is much older than Davis, which means that the future of the Lakers franchise is really in AD’s hands. In a couple of years from now, AD could choose to leave, but in the interim, LeBron sees AD as the one who will take over once he retires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade

Before DeMar DeRozan signed his three-year deal with the Bulls through a sign-and-trade last summer, the Chicago star believed that he would have been playing for a Western Conference team. The five-time All-Star recently appeared on The Old Man and Three podcast and revealed that he thought he was taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Approach#Nba#Basketball
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers Rival Bulls Will Miss Lonzo Ball for Months

Last season, the Chicago Bulls entered the Eastern Conference playoff picture as they bolstered their roster with several notable names from around the league. Building around the All-Star Zach LaVine, Chicago scooped up former San Antonio Spurs All-Star DeMar DeRozan and landed former New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. Following...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nets coach Steve Nash: Ben Simmons is a ‘special, special player without taking jump shots’

NEW YORK — Nets coach Steve Nash says All-Star forward Ben Simmons doesn’t need to shoot jump shots to be effective on the court. “I’m not one of those people who thinks Ben has to shoot the ball,” he said. “I don’t. He’s a special, special player without taking any jump shots. There’s other solutions for that. There’s so many things he brings to the table and our group. [Shooting] is not what he brings to the table for us.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff

A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly declines opportunity to return to the Boston Celtics

It appears the Boston Celtics will not have a reunion in the works with assistant Los Angeles Clippers head coach Jay Larranaga. The former Celtics assistant has reportedly turned down a chance to return to his former team to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla out in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal according to new reporting from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy