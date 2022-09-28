ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalkinemedia.com

Why is Anson (ASX:ASN) on a gaining spree today?

Anson Resources has reported lithium-rich brines intersection in four clastic zones at the Paradox lithium project, located in Utah, USA. The brines were discovered in the recently completed resource-definition drilling at the Crane Creek 32-1 well. In last one year, Anson share price has appreciated by 255%. Junior mineral resource...
UTAH STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Metal & Mining Stocks

Share price of Anson has been marking significant gains on the ASX today after the company shared a update about its lithium project.
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

What is boosting Whitehaven's (ASX:WHC) share price today?

Whitehaven’s shares were trading at AU$8.78 apiece, up 3.91%, at 2.05 PM AEST. Energy was one of the best-performing sectors at the same time. The rise in Whitehaven’s share price might be because of strength in the overall energy index. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asx#Anode#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Acc#European#Mercedez Benz And#Talga Group Ltd Lrb Asx#Automotive Cells Company#Chrysler#Maserati#Fiat#Jeep#Tlg#Talga S Vittangi
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%

The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
STOCKS
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Autoblog

Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth

A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs

The auto industry has embraced electrification as a way of making transportation cleaner going forward. There is a big problem on the horizon, though: sourcing the raw materials needed to power those vehicles. We may only be at the beginning of this new era, but the demand for the metals needed to build EV batteries is already outpacing demand, according to a new study from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (via Jalopnik). Because of this hundreds of new mines will need to be opened worldwide over the next decade to make sure there are enough battery packs to go around. If automakers really are...
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
kalkinemedia.com

Why is Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock rising today?

The AMV stock jumped over 186 per cent on Wednesday. The company debuted in the US market on September 27. The stock of the mobility technology company closed at US$ 82.12 on September 27. The stock of Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) were among the top gainers in the...
ECONOMY
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Which are the 3 ASX listed gold stocks amid gold volatility?

The S&P/ASX200 fell significantly on Monday, September 26th, closing at 6,469.40, down 105.30 points or 1.60%, a new 50-day low. The material sector also had a decline, falling by 5.77%. This video features the respective performances of some significant ASX-listed gold stocks- Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST), Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX: SLR).
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 rises at open; De Grey, Premier gain

The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday. The ASX 200 gained 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40 at the open. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.417% higher at 6,687.6 at the open. The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday, gaining 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40, at the...
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : ASX to surge. ASIC to sue Nuix

The Australian share market is set to surge this morning. Nuix advises that ASIC has started civil proceedings against the company. AGL is to close Loy Yang by 2035 and Iress today downgraded their full year segment profit.
ECONOMY

