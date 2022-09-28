Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s PowerCo forms new partnership to produce battery materials for 2.2M EVs
Volkswagen’s new battery company, PowerCo, announced Monday that it would be forming a joint venture with Umicore to produce battery materials for around 2.2 million EVs. The new joint venture is a significant milestone, establishing one of the first fully integrated auto supply chains as VW looks to ramp up EV sales.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Anson (ASX:ASN) on a gaining spree today?
Anson Resources has reported lithium-rich brines intersection in four clastic zones at the Paradox lithium project, located in Utah, USA. The brines were discovered in the recently completed resource-definition drilling at the Crane Creek 32-1 well. In last one year, Anson share price has appreciated by 255%. Junior mineral resource...
kalkinemedia.com
Metal & Mining Stocks
Share price of Anson has been marking significant gains on the ASX today after the company shared a update about its lithium project.
kalkinemedia.com
What is boosting Whitehaven's (ASX:WHC) share price today?
Whitehaven’s shares were trading at AU$8.78 apiece, up 3.91%, at 2.05 PM AEST. Energy was one of the best-performing sectors at the same time. The rise in Whitehaven’s share price might be because of strength in the overall energy index. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs
The auto industry has embraced electrification as a way of making transportation cleaner going forward. There is a big problem on the horizon, though: sourcing the raw materials needed to power those vehicles. We may only be at the beginning of this new era, but the demand for the metals needed to build EV batteries is already outpacing demand, according to a new study from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (via Jalopnik). Because of this hundreds of new mines will need to be opened worldwide over the next decade to make sure there are enough battery packs to go around. If automakers really are...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
kalkinemedia.com
Battery metals player Aeramentum Resources eyes the EU market, IPO round the corner
Aeramentum Resources (AEN) is raising AU$4.5 to AU$6 million via an IPO at an issue price of AU$0.20 per share. The company is a Cyprus-based copper and battery metal explorer. Key factors that make Aeramentum stand apart. Battery metals have been drumming up a lot of interest these days. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock rising today?
The AMV stock jumped over 186 per cent on Wednesday. The company debuted in the US market on September 27. The stock of the mobility technology company closed at US$ 82.12 on September 27. The stock of Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) were among the top gainers in the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which 3 ASX supermarket stocks to explore in October?
In this video, we are going to talk about 3 ASX listed supermarket stocks that have fared more than 25 per cent in the last five years. Before we jump onto that, do hit the like and subscribe button.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which are the 3 ASX listed gold stocks amid gold volatility?
The S&P/ASX200 fell significantly on Monday, September 26th, closing at 6,469.40, down 105.30 points or 1.60%, a new 50-day low. The material sector also had a decline, falling by 5.77%. This video features the respective performances of some significant ASX-listed gold stocks- Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST), Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX: SLR).
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; De Grey, Premier gain
The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday. The ASX 200 gained 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40 at the open. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.417% higher at 6,687.6 at the open. The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday, gaining 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40, at the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to surge. ASIC to sue Nuix
The Australian share market is set to surge this morning. Nuix advises that ASIC has started civil proceedings against the company. AGL is to close Loy Yang by 2035 and Iress today downgraded their full year segment profit.
