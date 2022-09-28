Hat-trick hero: Sylvester Doe stars again to lift Champlin Park over Anoka

You just had the feeling Sylvester Doe was waiting for his moment to call game.

Few teams in the state possess a goalscoring threat as lethal as Doe. It’s no secret that Champlin Park has leaned on their All-State forward for goals this season. He entered Tuesday night’s contest with 20 goals, including at least three goals in four different games.

In order to get by Anoka, they needed a fifth from the senior. Which he did.

Tied at 3 with just minutes left in the second half, Doe finished off his hat-trick with a counter-attack goal, giving the Rebels a 4-3 lead which they hung on to Tuesday evening at Champlin Park High School. The Anoka players fell to the ground once the goal went in - knowing a victory was unlikely.

The Tornadoes (15 points, 5-5 conference, 6-6 overall) had to fight through some adversity to tie the game. They fell behind 3-1 late in the second half and didn’t have much going offensively after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half from a penalty.

Champlin Park (24 points, 8-2 conference and overall) were whistled for a handball in the penalty box. Midfielder Daniel Botko converted the penalty to make it 1-0 with 8:05 left in the first half.

It didn’t take long for the Rebels to tie it up in the second. Doe picked up the ball from the left side and drove a shot past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1 just 25 seconds into the half. It was the spark they needed to take the lead later in the half.

Doe made it 2-1 with another shot from the left side, this time dribbling around the goalkeeper who came out of his box to try and disrupt the play.

Defender Elijah Ibraheem added to the lead from a set piece. The Rebels won a free kick to the right of goal in the attacking third, perfectly set up for the left-footed junior. He struck it over the wall and saw it go past the goalkeeper for a 3-1 lead.

With 11 minutes and change left, a win in regulation seemed likely for the hosts. But the Tornadoes answered Ibraheem’s goal immediately. Just 20 seconds from kickoff, the ball somehow found its way into the back of the Rebels’ net after Anoka sent a cross in. Botko managed to get a foot on the ball for the goal. At 3-2, the game was far from over.

Five minutes later, Anoka found an equalizer. Midfielder Triten McGowan’s deflected shot in the box would’ve been difficult to save and it tied the game at 3 with 4:20 remaining.

It made Doe’s game-winning goal that much more painful, given Anoka clawed back from a two-goal deficit in a matter of minutes.

Doe’s hat-trick brings his season total to 23, already surpassing the amount he scored last year with three regular season games remaining.

The Rebels return to the field Thursday, Sept. 29 to take on Centennial.