NBCMontana
New art installation honoring LBGTQ+ community to be unveiled in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Bozeman, Gender Equality Montana and the Downtown Bozeman Partnership will be unveiling a new public art installation that celebrates the LBGTQ+ community and Bozeman's commitment to inclusivity. Local artists submitted designs and community members voted on four finalists. Organizers say the colorful artwork...
NBCMontana
Bozeman launches guaranteed ride home program
Bozeman, Mont — The city of Bozeman launches a guaranteed ride home program. The goal is to offer people a free ride in case of an emergency. People commuting can use the program four times a year, and whether you walk, bike or drive, you can qualify. “If an...
NBCMontana
Construction industry experts to discuss challenges in Bozeman panel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction industry experts will discuss the challenges they're facing in Bozeman on Wednesday. Representatives from the Jackson, Foothold and EG construction groups will speak in a public panel tonight at Montana State University. They will speak to how major construction has faced many challenges over the...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. authorities collaborate to help children deal with traumatic events
Bozeman, Mont — Law enforcement agencies from West Yellowstone, Belgrade, MSU and Bozeman are now working together to make sure children who experience tragedy get the help they need. “That traumatic event oftentimes leads kids to act out in ways, whether they're tired or moody, defiant, maybe some other...
NBCMontana
1 injured in UTV rollover near West Yellowstone
MISSOULA, MT — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports one person was injured in a UTV rollover just over 7 miles west of West Yellowstone on Monday. The West Yellowstone Police Department received a call from a person who possibly broke a leg during a UTV rollover at 9:24 a.m.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. commissioners look into leasing apartments for employees
Bozeman, Mont — Gallatin County commissioners are looking into leasing apartments for their employees. Right now, they’re working on renting out four apartments for two years. The idea is to help employees who are struggling with finding a place to live. ‘We're really having a problem within the...
NBCMontana
Officials caution against calling 911 for bear sighting
Bozeman, Mont — When it comes to bear sightings, the Gallatin 911 Center says there is no need to call for an emergency. They say calling 911 should be saved for situations that need immediate assistance from first responders. Since most bear sightings won't put people in immediate danger,...
NBCMontana
MSU to receive EPA grant for pollution prevention
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University is set to receive grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help reduce pollution. The first round of the bipartisan infrastructure law funded 39 grants totaling up to $12 million, and MSU’s cut is $350,000. The idea is for the...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Emergency Management now responsible for all of Big Sky
Bozeman, Mont — A new deal between Gallatin and Madison counties will put emergency services under one roof in Big sky. Most of the Big Sky community sits in Gallatin County, but a small part stretches into Madison County. The agreement means wildfire and hazardous materials services will all...
NBCMontana
MSU prepares to face UC Davis at home
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State is set to take on UC Davis for the first time in Bozeman since 2016. They were a playoff team last season, but right now the Aggies are sitting on a 1-3 record; however, their only losses come against high caliber schools:. L 34-13...
NBCMontana
Chambers named starter for MSU's matchup with UC Davis
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott will miss this Saturday’s game against UC Davis after suffering a head injury in the team’s 38-35 win over Eastern Washington last weekend. In the first quarter, Mellott was sandwiched between two Eagle defenders, taking a nasty blow to...
NBCMontana
Madison Co. Sheriff's Office warns medical workers about scam calls
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is urging hospital and medical care staff to be aware of phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a Walgreen’s employee. Officials received multiple reports of medical practices and hospital facilities getting calls from the person asking for private patient...
