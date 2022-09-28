ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

New art installation honoring LBGTQ+ community to be unveiled in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Bozeman, Gender Equality Montana and the Downtown Bozeman Partnership will be unveiling a new public art installation that celebrates the LBGTQ+ community and Bozeman's commitment to inclusivity. Local artists submitted designs and community members voted on four finalists. Organizers say the colorful artwork...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman launches guaranteed ride home program

Bozeman, Mont — The city of Bozeman launches a guaranteed ride home program. The goal is to offer people a free ride in case of an emergency. People commuting can use the program four times a year, and whether you walk, bike or drive, you can qualify. “If an...
BOZEMAN, MT
Construction industry experts to discuss challenges in Bozeman panel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction industry experts will discuss the challenges they're facing in Bozeman on Wednesday. Representatives from the Jackson, Foothold and EG construction groups will speak in a public panel tonight at Montana State University. They will speak to how major construction has faced many challenges over the...
BOZEMAN, MT
1 injured in UTV rollover near West Yellowstone

MISSOULA, MT — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports one person was injured in a UTV rollover just over 7 miles west of West Yellowstone on Monday. The West Yellowstone Police Department received a call from a person who possibly broke a leg during a UTV rollover at 9:24 a.m.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Officials caution against calling 911 for bear sighting

Bozeman, Mont — When it comes to bear sightings, the Gallatin 911 Center says there is no need to call for an emergency. They say calling 911 should be saved for situations that need immediate assistance from first responders. Since most bear sightings won't put people in immediate danger,...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
MSU to receive EPA grant for pollution prevention

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University is set to receive grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help reduce pollution. The first round of the bipartisan infrastructure law funded 39 grants totaling up to $12 million, and MSU’s cut is $350,000. The idea is for the...
BOZEMAN, MT
MSU prepares to face UC Davis at home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State is set to take on UC Davis for the first time in Bozeman since 2016. They were a playoff team last season, but right now the Aggies are sitting on a 1-3 record; however, their only losses come against high caliber schools:. L 34-13...
BOZEMAN, MT
Chambers named starter for MSU's matchup with UC Davis

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott will miss this Saturday’s game against UC Davis after suffering a head injury in the team’s 38-35 win over Eastern Washington last weekend. In the first quarter, Mellott was sandwiched between two Eagle defenders, taking a nasty blow to...
BOZEMAN, MT
Madison Co. Sheriff's Office warns medical workers about scam calls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is urging hospital and medical care staff to be aware of phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a Walgreen’s employee. Officials received multiple reports of medical practices and hospital facilities getting calls from the person asking for private patient...
MADISON COUNTY, MT

