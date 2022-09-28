ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail

An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists

“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park

People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
ESTES PARK, CO
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’

Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
MONTANA STATE

