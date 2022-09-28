Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma's top high school fast pitch softball players: Meet the state's best infielders
By Christian Potts Photo of Owasso's Brookley Foster From handling hard grounders at close range to turning key double plays when their pitcher needs out of trouble, playing the infield in fast pitch softball is a job that requires constant attention. Here is SBLive Oklahoma's ...
Bham Now
See how this Alabama high school volleyball coach led her team to a 20-year state title streak, overcoming cancer along the way
It is likely a record that will never be broken in Alabama or nationally. Bayside Academy — a high school with less than 300 students located in Daphne, Alabama on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay — currently holds the longest state championship streak in the nation at 20 years in a row.
Comments / 0