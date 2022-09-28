Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Chronicle
Durham Police say case is still ‘active investigation’ that ‘has not been unfounded’
Durham Police say it is still investigating the case of Monday’s on-campus, strong-armed robbery and told The Chronicle Wednesday that “it has not been unfounded.”. The Chronicle reached out to Police Chief Patrice Andrews and Shari Montgomery, deputy chief of investigative services, by email Tuesday, and received a response from Durham PD Media.
Chronicle
Stop infantilizing us, Duke!
Despite being an elite university, Duke sure knows how to treat its students like children. The university mandates a longer housing requirement than its peer institutions, forcing us to live on campus for three years. This requirement infuriates me because Duke removes my power over where to live. Even though as a junior I can choose which dorm to live in, I am prevented from living off-campus in the name of creating a thriving campus community. This requirement traps us in a pseudo-boarding school environment. Duke takes care of our every need on campus, from dining to exercising to studying. Like boarding school students, we migrate between classes, the dining hall (WU), and our dorm rooms. In this, Duke’s ideal scenario, we never need to go off campus and instead rely on Duke for everything we need. There is even a campus pharmacy, after all!
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled. A tropical storm warning has been issued for central North Carolina, which could see two to six inches of rain through...
Chronicle
‘$5 deal is not meant to be a meal’: DUSDAC discusses Daily Devil Deals amid complaints of smaller portions
In response to student complaints about Daily Devil Deals’ smaller serving sizes, Duke Dining administrators say that Daily Devil Deals are not intended to serve as full meals. The Duke University Student Dining Advisory Committee, a student organization representing student interests in decisions made by Duke Dining, also discussed...
Chronicle
Film room: Duke football must seek to tighten tackling to limit Virginia in ACC opener
Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday to host its first ACC game of the year against Virginia at 7:30 p.m:. The Blue Devils fell to Kansas last weekend to mark their first loss in what has otherwise been a booming start to the season. Duke traveled to a sold-out stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and leaned heavily on what, or more importantly who, has made it so successful this season: Riley Leonard.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football begins ACC slate at home against Virginia
Duke suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season at the hands of Kansas and quarterback Jalon Daniels. How will the Blue Devils respond this weekend when they return home to face Virginia? Here are five things to know as Duke attempts to bounce back from last week’s loss.
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer's Friday match against Virginia rescheduled for Sunday due to Tropical Storm Ian
Duke's match against Virginia at Koskinen Stadium has been rescheduled for Sunday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Ian, per a team release Thursday. The tilt between the second-ranked Cavaliers and fourth-ranked Blue Devils, originally set to kick off Friday at 7 p.m., will instead begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Chronicle
Film room: Analyzing Duke women's basketball forward Mia Heide
After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, Duke returns to the hardwood this year with a handful of fresh faces and true grit. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes the new signees’ film for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kennedy Brown, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson and Emma Koabel. Next up is Mia Heide:
