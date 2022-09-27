Read full article on original website
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
Urbana Citizen
Voters have power to cut energy costs
Voters in Champaign County will have another opportunity on Nov. 8 to amass group buying power for electricity and natural gas. After failing a measure for aggregation on the November 2021 ballot, county residents lost a crucial opportunity to be covered by large-group bargaining power for energy. When prices spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, city of Urbana residents were protected from the price spikes by an aggregation issue for electricity approved a few years ago.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners
WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
Hurricane Ian strands Darke County man in Ohio, puts wife and son on the road with pet birds
ARCANUM — Matthew Kovacs planned to fly back to Florida as part of his job with the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, but Hurricane Ian blew that plan out of the water and left him stranded in his native Darke County. >> LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian downgraded, but continues...
Daily Standard
FEDS RAID AT DAWN
CELINA - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alongside other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Behm's Landing on the south side of Grand Lake on Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources. [More]
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash
42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
countynewsonline.org
WANTED: Dustin Allen Bailey
The Darke County’s Sheriff Office is asking the public’s help to locate Dustin Bailey. He is known to frequent the Union City area. Please remember, do NOT attempt to apprehend this individual. Call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 if you have any information on her whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
hometownstations.com
The leaves are starting to change - here's when to expect peak foliage in Ohio
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A late September walk at Teddy Bear Park in Lima reveals a few hints of fall color breaking through the green leaves. We look forward to the changing leaves every year, but why do the leaves turn? There's actually a fascinating science behind it all.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
peakofohio.com
Ohio Hi-Point quickly acts on student’s Snapchat video with fake firearm
Wednesday morning, staff at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center were made aware of a Snapchat video that had been posted Tuesday night showing a student in an Ohio Hi-Point bathroom with a fake firearm. The School Resource Office and OHP staff worked quickly to identify the student, remove him from...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
