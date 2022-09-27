ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
WHIO Dayton

New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP

COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
PIQUA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Voters have power to cut energy costs

Voters in Champaign County will have another opportunity on Nov. 8 to amass group buying power for electricity and natural gas. After failing a measure for aggregation on the November 2021 ballot, county residents lost a crucial opportunity to be covered by large-group bargaining power for energy. When prices spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, city of Urbana residents were protected from the price spikes by an aggregation issue for electricity approved a few years ago.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners

WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Daily Standard

FEDS RAID AT DAWN

CELINA - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alongside other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Behm's Landing on the south side of Grand Lake on Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources. [More]
CELINA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash

42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

WANTED: Dustin Allen Bailey

The Darke County’s Sheriff Office is asking the public’s help to locate Dustin Bailey. He is known to frequent the Union City area. Please remember, do NOT attempt to apprehend this individual. Call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 if you have any information on her whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
TIPP CITY, OH

