Voters in Champaign County will have another opportunity on Nov. 8 to amass group buying power for electricity and natural gas. After failing a measure for aggregation on the November 2021 ballot, county residents lost a crucial opportunity to be covered by large-group bargaining power for energy. When prices spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, city of Urbana residents were protected from the price spikes by an aggregation issue for electricity approved a few years ago.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO