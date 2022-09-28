Silicate glasses are durable materials in our daily life, but corrosion rate accelerates under alkaline aqueous environment. Such situation has raised concerns, for example, in nuclear waste disposal where vitrified wastes encounter to alkaline leachate from surrounding concrete materials. Here we report volcanic glass example surviving with a hyperalkaline groundwater (pH"‰>"‰11) and high flow rate for about 4000Â years. The tiny glass fragments were extracted from the volcanic ash layer sandwiched between ultramafic sediments using microanalytical techniques. Sharp elemental distributions at the glass surface, where amorphous-like smectite precursors and crystalline smectites coexist, suggest the corrosion by an interface-coupled dissolution"“precipitation mechanism rather than inter-diffusion. The corrosion rate was maintained at, the minimum, 2.5 orders of magnitude less than the rate observed for fresh glass, even in the presence of Fe and Mg that might have consumed Si through the silicate precipitation.

CHEMISTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO