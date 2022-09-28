Read full article on original website
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response
Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Illustration released of unidentified woman who drowned in Thames
A digital image of an unidentified woman, whose drowned body was pulled from the River Thames 45 years ago, has been released for the first time. It is part of a fresh appeal to identify the "Lady in the Thames" found at the foot of Vauxhall Bridge in central London in 1977.
Time Out Global
Portugal is getting a swish new Lisbon-Porto high-speed rail route
The rail route between Lisbon to Porto is already the niftiest (and greenest) way of travelling between Portugal’s capital and its second city. The fastest trains currently take just under three hours to speed 209 miles (337 kilometres) up the Portuguese coast – and, excitingly, they could be about to get even faster.
msn.com
Ultimate Travel Guide to Baños Ecuador
Wedged between the Andes Mountain and the Amazon Rainforest, Baños de Agua Santa – commonly referred to simply as Baños – is a highlight for travelers to Ecuador looking for natural beauty, adventure, and enough things to do to stay busy for weeks. While Baños is...
BBC
Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker
Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
Nature.com
Natural glass alteration under a hyperalkaline condition for about 4000Â years
Silicate glasses are durable materials in our daily life, but corrosion rate accelerates under alkaline aqueous environment. Such situation has raised concerns, for example, in nuclear waste disposal where vitrified wastes encounter to alkaline leachate from surrounding concrete materials. Here we report volcanic glass example surviving with a hyperalkaline groundwater (pH"‰>"‰11) and high flow rate for about 4000Â years. The tiny glass fragments were extracted from the volcanic ash layer sandwiched between ultramafic sediments using microanalytical techniques. Sharp elemental distributions at the glass surface, where amorphous-like smectite precursors and crystalline smectites coexist, suggest the corrosion by an interface-coupled dissolution"“precipitation mechanism rather than inter-diffusion. The corrosion rate was maintained at, the minimum, 2.5 orders of magnitude less than the rate observed for fresh glass, even in the presence of Fe and Mg that might have consumed Si through the silicate precipitation.
BBC
Newcastle has 'right balance' over festival noise after row
A crackdown on noise from festivals held on Newcastle's Town Moor is proof major events can be staged without being a nuisance, a council has said. Following complaints about the This is Tomorrow concerts last year, controls were put in place limiting activity in Exhibition Park and Leazes Park. Councillors...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
