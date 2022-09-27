Read full article on original website
WLOX
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
wxxv25.com
Sea of Stars fundraiser takes place tonight at Jones Park in Gulfport
Tonight, the Mississippi Aquarium will light up the night skies with the Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars fundraiser. It’s a free community celebration featuring food, music, and one-of-a-kind drone lights and fireworks show that will take place at Jones Park in Gulfport. The Sea of Stars drone will launch...
wxxv25.com
Singing River Cancer Center plans sunset run on cancer
The Singing River Cancer Center will host the second annual Sunset on Cancer 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on Front Beach Drive in Ocean Springs. The Cancer Center is inviting the public to an evening dedicated to honoring Cancer survivors and their families. All...
wxxv25.com
Popps Ferry Elementary students’ Cruisin’ The Coast art
Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi gets their students excited about Cruisin’ the Coast through art. Kindergarten through fourth grade students had a chance to draw classic cars and trucks, along with local businesses, by painting and making tire tracks with toy vehicles. Since Cruisin’ the Coast is the...
WLOX
Enviva opens in George County
Enviva opens in George County
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi
Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi
George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
wxxv25.com
Volunteers beautify Ocean Springs ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast
Thousands of visitors will be cruisin’ through the City of Ocean Springs soon which is why volunteers with Mississippi Power and the Ocean Springs Main Street volunteer team came together to beautify the city today. Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off the start of festival season for the city with...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09-30-22)
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09-30-22)

Highlights from Ocean Springs, Gulfport, Stone, and Picayune. PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Destin Coleman (09/30/22) VOLLEYBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gautier (09/29/22) Highlights from Gautier's win over Pascagoula. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson.
wxxv25.com
Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show
After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System celebrates 100th monarch patient case
Singing River’s Ocean Springs Hospital recently reached the milestone of treating its 100th monarch patient case using advanced robotic technology. The robotic bronchoscopy technology is used to see the inside of the lungs and get tissue samples for biopsy. The goal of using the monarch platform is to get...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
wxxv25.com
41st annual Salute to the Military event
A long-running tradition continues this coming Tuesday as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will welcome America’s top military leaders to Biloxi for the 41st annual Salute to the Military event. Chamber CEO Adele Lyons is in studio with more.
WLOX
Ocean Springs home catches fire
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
WTOK-TV
Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Lt. Col. Brad Boudreaux calls it a jinx. In other words, some people say the 2022 hurricane season isn’t as bad as 2020 or 2021. He said when that happens, sometimes people let their guard down. “Unfortunately, I think some people we’re talking about how quiet...
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
WLOX
Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis issue citywide burn bans; All of South Mississippi under a red flag warning
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While all of South Mississippi is currently under a Red Flag Warning for dangerous burning conditions, at least two coast cities have taken the extra step of issuing citywide burn bans. Pascagoula and Bay St. Louis on Wednesday issued burn bans due to dry conditions,...
WLOX
Local Seabees aid Port of Gulfport, Coast Guard with navigation project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A collaboration between the U.S. Navy Seabees, the Coast Guard and the Port of Gulfport is underway for a very necessary project. Wednesday morning, the Seabees began on-the-job training and poured concrete for a 35-foot navigation tower at the Port. “The local Seabees are putting in...
