Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO