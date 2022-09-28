Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Harry Styles Shares a Rare Record With Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem
Harry Styles has risen to the top of the entertainment world in just a few short years. His latest achievement puts him in an exclusive club alongside Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem.
Billboard
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart
Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Each act reaches No. 1 on the ranking for the fifth time. Post Malone previously topped Pop Airplay with “Circles” (for 10 weeks in 2019-20); “Wow.” (one, 2019); “Better Now” (two, 2018); and “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign (four, 2018).
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish will make music together, according to Gorillaz frontman
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’
A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Album ‘1989’ Has Spent More Weeks on the Billboard 200 Than ‘Fearless’ and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Combined
Taylor Swift has released many popular albums, but 'Fearless' and '1989' are two of the most loved. Learn how they stack up against one another.
Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’
Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”
Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
Parker McCollum Says New Album Is Coming “Next Year,” Reveals Part Of 12-Song Tracklist
Parker McCollum has new music on the way. He revealed on Twitter that his next album, which is untitled as of now, will be released sometime next year. He also shared a photo of the 12-song tracklist, which was mostly blacked out, aside from two songs, “Stoned” and his current single at country radio, “Handle On You”:
Hypebae
Sam Smith To Drop Music Video for "Unholy"
Sam Smith is coming out with new music — and soon, as the British singer teased their upcoming music video for “Unholy” on Instagram this Thursday, featuring Kim Petras. Captured by Italian-Canadian film director Floria Sigismondi, the German singer-songwriter and Smith are the ringleaders of a BDSM-esque Moulin Rouge-like circus. Opulent, crystal-covered bodysuits are as abundant as the sultry moving bodies in the upcoming short film.
Surprise! Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton reveals she's working on debut album with label boss behind Adele and The Prodigy
Samantha Morton is embarking on a foray into the world of music as she plans to release her debut album, the actress has revealed. The Oscar-nominated star - currently wowing US audiences with killer turns in Tales of the Walking Dead and The Serpent Queen - spoke about the intriguing new project in a recent interview with Vogue.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
NME
Dreamcatcher unveil tracklist for October mini-album ‘Apocalypse: Follow us’
K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have shared the details of their forthcoming comeback with ‘Apocalypse: Follow us’, the next instalment of their ‘Apocalypse’ series. On September 27, the seven-member act took to Twitter to unveil the tracklist for their upcoming seventh mini-album ‘Apocalypse: Follow us’, due out on October 11 at 6pm KST. The group announced its release date and title the day before.
Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album
Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
SFGate
Don Omar’s ‘Let’s Get Crazy’ With Lil Jon Is a Delightful Blast From the Past
Reggaeton legend Don Omar has been busy in the studio over the last year. After releasing the hard-hitting rap banger “Flow HP” with Puerto Rican artist Residente in September 2021, he followed things up with a more playful and romantic track called “Soy Yo,” featuring longtime genre veteran Wisin and the Cuban duo Gente de Zona.
SFGate
Ed Sheeran to Face Jury Over Marvin Gaye Copyright Claims
Ed Sheeran must now face a jury trial in regards to accusations that he lifted bits of his 2014 song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s 1972 classic “Let’s Get It On.” The news was first reported by Billboard. The move comes on part...
