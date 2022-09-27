Read full article on original website
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
8 Can’t Miss Comedians Coming To Upstate New York This Fall
As temperatures drop and leaves change, some people feel an urge to get outdoors for bonfires, apple picking, and do a corn maze. But not you. You know when it cools down, its binge season. What's your go to streaming binge? The Office? A buzzy Netflix stand up special everybody's...
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
waer.org
City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk
The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022
New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or...
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
WKTV
Genesee Street Starbucks officially open
Coffee lovers in North Utica will be happy to hear the long awaited Starbucks is now open. The Utica Lodging Group (LLC), which owns the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Genesee Street, submitted the plan back in April of 2021. Located at 71 North Genesee Street. the 2,200 square...
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
