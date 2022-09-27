ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
waer.org

City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk

The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Big Frog 104

Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York

There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
WKTV

Genesee Street Starbucks officially open

Coffee lovers in North Utica will be happy to hear the long awaited Starbucks is now open. The Utica Lodging Group (LLC), which owns the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Genesee Street, submitted the plan back in April of 2021. Located at 71 North Genesee Street. the 2,200 square...
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
