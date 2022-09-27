ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 1

Related
triad-city-beat.com

GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group

Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
GREENSBORO, NC
K97.5

This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country

A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
DURHAM, NC
thelocalreporter.press

A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing

Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
CARRBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
247Sports

N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame creates RECORD endowment

The N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame members are speaking loudly about their commitment to N.C. A&T with their latest endeavor. The members of the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame has established the LARGEST ATHLETIC ENDOWMENT in the HISTORY OF AGGIE ATHLETICS in the amount of $1,023,381.68. Their efforts...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Colleges#Howard University#Hbcu#Washington Dc#Linus College#Stellantis#Tdf#The Driving Force
cbs17

Gov. Cooper attends Raleigh senior center groundbreaking ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and other city and state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for a new eight-acre retirement site on Wednesday. Hayes Barton Place is a more than one year development still in the making. The site will be the home for close to 400 seniors...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team

A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy