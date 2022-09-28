ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on September 28

On September 28 at 12:35 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and Bally Sports Ohio. Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. When: September 28 at 12:35 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and Bally...
CINCINNATI, OH
Red Reporter

Reds vs. Pirates, a matchup for the ages

Cincinnati’s quest for a 4th place finish in the National League Central took a dent on Monday evening, as the Pittsburgh Pirates thumped thoroughly the Reds to an 8-3 tune. Oneil Cruz had a 4-hit day, the Cincinnati bullpen did Cincinnati bullpen things, and the end result was the Pirates creeping to within 3.0 games of the Reds for the prize of 4th in this, the greatest division in baseball history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF

Mazzulla eyes “great opportunity” as Celtics interim coach

Mazzulla holds first press conference after whirlwind ride to the top in Boston. Joe Mazzulla rode a proverbial roller-coaster into the office of the Celtics’ interim head coach. Untimely allegations about impropriety on the part of coach Ime Udoka quickly positioned the former assistant to take over for the...
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: September 29th

1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
MLB
WTRF

Chubb, Browns face ‘heavyweight’ run test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP)Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb’s powerful runs. ”They’re coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta’s rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL’s leading rusher, and...
CLEVELAND, OH

