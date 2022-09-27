Read full article on original website
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
theadvocate.com
This SLCC training is so successful, most students didn't show up for graduation. They were at work.
Silence and confusion filled the auditorium Sept. 21 when no one walked up to the stage as names were called for South Louisiana Community College's commercial drivers license graduation. “Thank you lord,” one attendee said when someone finally went up. The CDL program, which lasts seven to eight weeks,...
wbrz.com
Magnet school applications open amid concerns about high school field trip
BATON ROUGE - All of the East Baton Rouge Magnet Schools proudly displayed their information for more than a hundred families inside the River Center Saturday morning. "Whatever a parent wants for their child, if it's engineering, or not, East Baton Rouge Magnet School program has it," Theresa Porter, Executive Director of Innovation for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, said.
Baton Rouge Business Report
$6.9M federal grant will help alleviate Baton Rouge teacher shortage
California-nonprofit Reach University, in partnership with the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators and New Schools for Baton Rouge, is the recipient of a projected $6.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will allow Reach, LRCE and New Schools to expand an apprenticeship program to fill teacher...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
wbrz.com
School board members say school system 'dropped the ball' on Day of Hope field trip
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge school board vice president Dawn Chanet Collins has a lot of questions about how a heavily-religious field trip got approved by the school district. The "Day of Hope" put on by 29:11 Academy has been around for about a decade and EBR schools have...
theadvocate.com
Internal 'Day of Hope' documents show divide between upset parents and skeptical school officials
On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
LSU Reveille
'It's embarrassing': Students, Facility Services discuss lack of feminine trash cans around campus
When mass communication sophomore Macy McDade uses the women’s restroom in the LSU Library, she has to walk out of the stall to dispose of menstrual products. She also notices small holes where the feminine hygiene disposal boxes should be displayed within the stalls. McDade said the experience is...
theadvocate.com
Community: Cortana Kiwanis Club installs officers
Cortana Kiwanis Club held its 45th annual installation banquet Sept. 22 at Mike Anderson’s Seafood Restaurant. Tommy Davis welcomed the guests as master of ceremonies. Davis introduced La.-Miss.-W.Tenn. Kiwanis District Leadership attendees Gov. Bruce Hammatt and Lt. Gov. 8E Donna Leggett. The invocation was given by Darryl Tate and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brent Phillips.
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
Lake Charles American Press
Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled as guest speaker for Donaldsonville event
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the guest speaker Oct. 6 for the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Education project in Donaldsonville. A reception will be 9:30-10 a.m. The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m., according to Ascension Parish and City of Donaldsonville officials. The event will...
brproud.com
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
under30ceo.com
The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant
If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
wbrz.com
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
brproud.com
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
brproud.com
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
