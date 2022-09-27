ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Magnet school applications open amid concerns about high school field trip

BATON ROUGE - All of the East Baton Rouge Magnet Schools proudly displayed their information for more than a hundred families inside the River Center Saturday morning. "Whatever a parent wants for their child, if it's engineering, or not, East Baton Rouge Magnet School program has it," Theresa Porter, Executive Director of Innovation for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

$6.9M federal grant will help alleviate Baton Rouge teacher shortage

California-nonprofit Reach University, in partnership with the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators and New Schools for Baton Rouge, is the recipient of a projected $6.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will allow Reach, LRCE and New Schools to expand an apprenticeship program to fill teacher...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Linus College#Southern University A M#Mayberry
theadvocate.com

Community: Cortana Kiwanis Club installs officers

Cortana Kiwanis Club held its 45th annual installation banquet Sept. 22 at Mike Anderson’s Seafood Restaurant. Tommy Davis welcomed the guests as master of ceremonies. Davis introduced La.-Miss.-W.Tenn. Kiwanis District Leadership attendees Gov. Bruce Hammatt and Lt. Gov. 8E Donna Leggett. The invocation was given by Darryl Tate and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brent Phillips.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

LSP invites families to free event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
under30ceo.com

The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant

If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to school bus accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy