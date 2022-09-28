ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday At Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will host its Southeastern Conference home opener vs. No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off from Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star Target To Watch Georgia Bulldogs Take on Missouri Tigers

ATHENS - Once again, one of the top defenders in the entire 2023 class is set to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in person. Of course I’m talking about 5-star EDGE, Samuel M'Pemba‍. &t=OCVH55uS3cBFG8YQvtebxA. An elite EDGE defender out of IMG Academy, M’Pemba is a dynamic...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
ATHENS, GA
rockmnation.com

No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!

We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
COLUMBIA, MO
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: 4-star WR Tyler Williams Commits to Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon landed a commitment from one of his top 2023 targets Tuesday night - four-star WR Tyler Williams‍. Williams picked Georgia over Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Clemson. A major target for Kirby Smart and McCledon, Williams is one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried

Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door. On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.
COLUMBIA, MO
Popculture

UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

The Expat owners to open steakhouse in Athens’ Five Points

Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
ATHENS, GA

