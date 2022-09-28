Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next
ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
Georgia football: Week 5 upset opportunities that help the Dawgs
Georgia football takes on Missouri, but there are two SEC matchups that could really be beneficial for the Dawgs in the long run. As we’re getting deeper into the season, there will be games that benefit the Dawgs even if they aren’t playing in them. This week features...
mutigers.com
Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday At Faurot Field
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will host its Southeastern Conference home opener vs. No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off from Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
Smart Updates Dawgs Travel Plans With Hurrican Ian Inbound
How does Hurricane Ian affect Georgia's travel plans?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman: ‘He’s starting to make more and more plays’
ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
dawgpost.com
5-star Target To Watch Georgia Bulldogs Take on Missouri Tigers
ATHENS - Once again, one of the top defenders in the entire 2023 class is set to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in person. Of course I’m talking about 5-star EDGE, Samuel M'Pemba. &t=OCVH55uS3cBFG8YQvtebxA. An elite EDGE defender out of IMG Academy, M’Pemba is a dynamic...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
rockmnation.com
No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: 4-star WR Tyler Williams Commits to Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon landed a commitment from one of his top 2023 targets Tuesday night - four-star WR Tyler Williams. Williams picked Georgia over Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Clemson. A major target for Kirby Smart and McCledon, Williams is one of...
Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried
Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door. On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.
Popculture
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Red and Black
The Expat owners to open steakhouse in Athens’ Five Points
Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
Comments / 0