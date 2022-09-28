Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty. Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.
Police look for car involved in Sept. 23 deadly hit-and-run
Police say a black, 2014-2018 Mercedes C Class hit and killed a victim in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue Sept. 23.
Tucson man held on $3 million cash bond for kidnapping, killing victim
New court documents show Tucson man John Anthony Cole admitted to killing and dismembering another man, then keeping remains in his car.
Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita
Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is identifying the woman and child found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday.
KOLD-TV
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
AZFamily
PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the officers, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Tucson on Monday afternoon. The officials reported that the crash happened near the intersection of 22nd [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
police1.com
Video: Ariz. man fatally wounded after pointing gun at officers, K9
TUCSON, Ariz. — Video footage from a Tucson police shooting that left a man dead at a south-side Circle K last month was released Friday by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team. Tucson Police Department SWAT officers were conducting surveillance Aug. 25 on Francisco Galarza, 49, at the Circle...
KOLD-TV
Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said. 85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.
KOLD-TV
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order. The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital. The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars...
26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Green Valley on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
42-Year-Old, Christopher Williams, Killed After Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials from the Sheriff’s department report that a 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Tucson. Deputies responded to a crash at 10 AM on Saturday [..]
Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer
Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.
PCSD: Wreck shuts down Duval Mine Road Wednesday
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck on Duval Mine Road Wednesday. According to the department, the road was closed between Rio-Altar and Continental Road.
PCSD: Deadly crash on Duval Mine Road
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Duval Mine Road.
KOLD-TV
Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
KOLD-TV
Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m. While the fire was under control, crews...
KOLD-TV
Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
