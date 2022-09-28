ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Maricopa, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Scottsdale, AZ
KOLD-TV

House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Kathleen Patterson
police1.com

Video: Ariz. man fatally wounded after pointing gun at officers, K9

TUCSON, Ariz. — Video footage from a Tucson police shooting that left a man dead at a south-side Circle K last month was released Friday by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team. Tucson Police Department SWAT officers were conducting surveillance Aug. 25 on Francisco Galarza, 49, at the Circle...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said. 85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order. The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital. The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m. While the fire was under control, crews...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ

